Iron Bank Price Today

The live Iron Bank (IB) price today is $ 0.103912, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current IB to USD conversion rate is $ 0.103912 per IB.

Iron Bank currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 19,727.17, with a circulating supply of 189.84K IB. During the last 24 hours, IB traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 253.73, while the all-time low was $ 0.057575.

In short-term performance, IB moved -- in the last hour and +23.12% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 5.80.

Iron Bank (IB) Market Information

Market Cap $ 19.73K$ 19.73K $ 19.73K Volume (24H) $ 5.80$ 5.80 $ 5.80 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 759.74K$ 759.74K $ 759.74K Circulation Supply 189.84K 189.84K 189.84K Total Supply 7,311,366.0 7,311,366.0 7,311,366.0

The current Market Cap of Iron Bank is $ 19.73K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 5.80. The circulating supply of IB is 189.84K, with a total supply of 7311366.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 759.74K.