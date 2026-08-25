IoTAI Price Today

The live IoTAI (IOTAI) price today is $ 0.00150216, with a 1.52% change over the past 24 hours. The current IOTAI to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00150216 per IOTAI.

IoTAI currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 150,217, with a circulating supply of 100.00M IOTAI. During the last 24 hours, IOTAI traded between $ 0.0014676 (low) and $ 0.00152151 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.04887246, while the all-time low was $ 0.00104756.

In short-term performance, IOTAI moved -0.23% in the last hour and +36.68% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.49.

IoTAI (IOTAI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 150.22K$ 150.22K $ 150.22K Volume (24H) $ 1.49$ 1.49 $ 1.49 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 150.22K$ 150.22K $ 150.22K Circulation Supply 100.00M 100.00M 100.00M Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of IoTAI is $ 150.22K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.49. The circulating supply of IOTAI is 100.00M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 150.22K.