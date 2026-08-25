About Invisible Cat The only invisible cat on Solana. A community token on the Solana blockchain where good vibes reign supreme.

What makes Invisible Cat unique Being a memecoin doesn’t mean we won’t have utilities. Our developers will develop some fun and useful tools for its community members as we continue to BUIDL! Our main goal is to make sure everyone has access to our utilities, so we build it with scalability in mind.

What's next for Invisible Cat So join this community and let invisible cat Coin dominate the crypto world. Let it bring out the financial power within you.

What is the current price of Invisible Cat?

Invisible Cat is trading at ₦, experiencing a price movement of 7.12% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.

How does today's price compare to historical levels?

The ATH of Invisible Cat is ₦8.8052736046197493432000, while the ATL is ₦. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.

What is the overall valuation of KIETH today?

The market capitalization sits at ₦40667992.54200753168000, placing the asset at rank #6968 among all cryptocurrencies.

How active is Invisible Cat's market participation?

The asset has generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with KIETH.

What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?

With 899998899.0 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.

What category does Invisible Cat fall under?

Invisible Cat is part of the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Cat-Themed,Pump.fun Ecosystem classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.

How does -- impact KIETH's value proposition?

Operating on the -- network enables KIETH to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.