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The live Invisible Cat price today is 0 USD.KIETH market cap is 29,946 USD. Track real-time KIETH to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Invisible Cat price today is 0 USD.KIETH market cap is 29,946 USD. Track real-time KIETH to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Invisible Cat Logo

Invisible Cat Price (KIETH)

Unlisted

1 KIETH to USD Live Price:

$0.00003304
$0.00003304$0.00003304
+6.54%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Invisible Cat (KIETH) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 16:04:08 (UTC+8)

Invisible Cat Price Today

The live Invisible Cat (KIETH) price today is $ 0, with a 7.13% change over the past 24 hours. The current KIETH to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per KIETH.

Invisible Cat currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 29,946, with a circulating supply of 900.00M KIETH. During the last 24 hours, KIETH traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00648379, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, KIETH moved -0.74% in the last hour and +38.76% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Invisible Cat (KIETH) Market Information

$ 29.95K
$ 29.95K$ 29.95K

--
----

$ 29.95K
$ 29.95K$ 29.95K

900.00M
900.00M 900.00M

899,998,899.0
899,998,899.0 899,998,899.0

The current Market Cap of Invisible Cat is $ 29.95K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of KIETH is 900.00M, with a total supply of 899998899.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 29.95K.

Invisible Cat Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00648379
$ 0.00648379$ 0.00648379

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.74%

+7.13%

+38.76%

+38.76%

Price Prediction for Invisible Cat

Invisible Cat (KIETH) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of KIETH in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Invisible Cat (KIETH) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Invisible Cat could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Invisible Cat will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for KIETH price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Invisible Cat Price Prediction.

What is Invisible Cat (KIETH)

The only invisible cat on Solana.

A community token on the Solana blockchain where good vibes reign supreme.

Being a memecoin doesn’t mean we won’t have utilities. Our developers will develop some fun and useful tools for its community members as we continue to BUIDL! Our main goal is to make sure everyone has access to our utilities, so we build it with scalability in mind.

So join this community and let invisible cat Coin dominate the crypto world. Let it bring out the financial power within you.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Invisible Cat (KIETH) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Cat-ThemedMemePump.fun Ecosystem

About Invisible Cat

About Invisible Cat The only invisible cat on Solana. A community token on the Solana blockchain where good vibes reign supreme.

What makes Invisible Cat unique Being a memecoin doesn’t mean we won’t have utilities. Our developers will develop some fun and useful tools for its community members as we continue to BUIDL! Our main goal is to make sure everyone has access to our utilities, so we build it with scalability in mind.

What's next for Invisible Cat So join this community and let invisible cat Coin dominate the crypto world. Let it bring out the financial power within you.

What is the current price of Invisible Cat?

Invisible Cat is trading at ₦, experiencing a price movement of 7.12% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.

How does today's price compare to historical levels?

The ATH of Invisible Cat is ₦8.8052736046197493432000, while the ATL is ₦. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.

What is the overall valuation of KIETH today?

The market capitalization sits at ₦40667992.54200753168000, placing the asset at rank #6968 among all cryptocurrencies.

How active is Invisible Cat's market participation?

The asset has generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with KIETH.

What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?

With 899998899.0 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.

What category does Invisible Cat fall under?

Invisible Cat is part of the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Cat-Themed,Pump.fun Ecosystem classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.

How does -- impact KIETH's value proposition?

Operating on the -- network enables KIETH to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Invisible Cat

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 16:04:08 (UTC+8)

Invisible Cat (KIETH) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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