Investor Brand Network Ai Price Today

The live Investor Brand Network Ai (IBNAI) price today is $ 0, with a 1.16% change over the past 24 hours. The current IBNAI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per IBNAI.

Investor Brand Network Ai currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 555,790, with a circulating supply of 1.00B IBNAI. During the last 24 hours, IBNAI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, IBNAI moved +0.27% in the last hour and +18.31% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 3.08K.

Investor Brand Network Ai (IBNAI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 555.79K$ 555.79K $ 555.79K Volume (24H) $ 3.08K$ 3.08K $ 3.08K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 555.79K$ 555.79K $ 555.79K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Investor Brand Network Ai is $ 555.79K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 3.08K. The circulating supply of IBNAI is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 555.79K.