Invest Zone Price Today

The live Invest Zone (IVFUN) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current IVFUN to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per IVFUN.

Invest Zone currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 147,200, with a circulating supply of 1.00B IVFUN. During the last 24 hours, IVFUN traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.0425846, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, IVFUN moved -- in the last hour and +3.82% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 138.39.

Invest Zone (IVFUN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 147.20K$ 147.20K $ 147.20K Volume (24H) $ 138.39$ 138.39 $ 138.39 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 147.20K$ 147.20K $ 147.20K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Invest Zone is $ 147.20K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 138.39. The circulating supply of IVFUN is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 147.20K.