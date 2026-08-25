Inverse USD Price Today

The live Inverse USD (INVUSD) price today is $ 0.988676, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current INVUSD to USD conversion rate is $ 0.988676 per INVUSD.

Inverse USD currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 99,700, with a circulating supply of 100.84K INVUSD. During the last 24 hours, INVUSD traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.998941, while the all-time low was $ 0.704859.

In short-term performance, INVUSD moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 129.95.

Inverse USD (INVUSD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 99.70K$ 99.70K $ 99.70K Volume (24H) $ 129.95$ 129.95 $ 129.95 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 99.70K$ 99.70K $ 99.70K Circulation Supply 100.84K 100.84K 100.84K Total Supply 100,345.8293996137 100,345.8293996137 100,345.8293996137

The current Market Cap of Inverse USD is $ 99.70K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 129.95. The circulating supply of INVUSD is 100.84K, with a total supply of 100345.8293996137. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 99.70K.