Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent CenterRewards Hub
More
Sign Up
The live Inverse USD price today is 0.988676 USD.INVUSD market cap is 99,700 USD. Track real-time INVUSD to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Inverse USD price today is 0.988676 USD.INVUSD market cap is 99,700 USD. Track real-time INVUSD to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

More About INVUSD

INVUSD Price Info

What is INVUSD

INVUSD Official Website

INVUSD Tokenomics

INVUSD Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Inverse USD Logo

Inverse USD Price (INVUSD)

Unlisted

1 INVUSD to USD Live Price:

$0.988676
$0.988676$0.988676
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Inverse USD (INVUSD) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 16:03:39 (UTC+8)

Inverse USD Price Today

The live Inverse USD (INVUSD) price today is $ 0.988676, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current INVUSD to USD conversion rate is $ 0.988676 per INVUSD.

Inverse USD currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 99,700, with a circulating supply of 100.84K INVUSD. During the last 24 hours, INVUSD traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.998941, while the all-time low was $ 0.704859.

In short-term performance, INVUSD moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 129.95.

Inverse USD (INVUSD) Market Information

$ 99.70K
$ 99.70K$ 99.70K

$ 129.95
$ 129.95$ 129.95

$ 99.70K
$ 99.70K$ 99.70K

100.84K
100.84K 100.84K

100,345.8293996137
100,345.8293996137 100,345.8293996137

The current Market Cap of Inverse USD is $ 99.70K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 129.95. The circulating supply of INVUSD is 100.84K, with a total supply of 100345.8293996137. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 99.70K.

Inverse USD Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H Low
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H High

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.998941
$ 0.998941$ 0.998941

$ 0.704859
$ 0.704859$ 0.704859

--

--

0.00%

0.00%

Price Prediction for Inverse USD

Inverse USD (INVUSD) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of INVUSD in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Inverse USD (INVUSD) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Inverse USD could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Inverse USD will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for INVUSD price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Inverse USD Price Prediction.

What is Inverse USD (INVUSD)

invUSD is a USD-pegged stablecoin developed within the Monolith infrastructure framework by Inverse Finance. The token is designed for use within decentralised finance applications including lending markets, decentralised exchanges, liquidity pools, collateralisation systems, treasury operations, and other Ethereum-compatible financial applications. Monolith provides the infrastructure supporting invUSD and related stablecoin systems through smart contract-based architecture intended for integration across the broader decentralised finance ecosystem.

invUSD is a USD-pegged stablecoin launched through Monolith, a permissionless stablecoin-as-a-service protocol developed within the Inverse Finance ecosystem. Monolith allows anyone to deploy an over-collateralized and immutable stablecoin on Ethereum using standardised smart contract infrastructure designed for decentralised finance applications.

Each stablecoin deployed through Monolith operates as an isolated system with its own ERC-20 Coin contract, ERC-4626 staking Vault, and Lender contract, while sharing audited protocol infrastructure including Factory, Lens, Metadata, and InterestModel components. The protocol uses a dual-debt model consisting of redeemable 0% debt and interest-bearing non-redeemable debt. Monolith also includes an autonomous interest rate controller designed to support peg stability. Stablecoins deployed through the framework become fully immutable four years after deployment.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Inverse USD (INVUSD) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Crypto-backed StablecoinEthereum EcosystemStablecoins

About Inverse USD

What is today's price of Inverse USD (INVUSD)?

The live price is ₦1342.66573814405391008000, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of --%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of INVUSD are in circulation?

The circulating supply of INVUSD is 100842.0534235331, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own Inverse USD?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of INVUSD across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of Inverse USD today?

The market capitalization stands at ₦135397009.83230317600000, positioning Inverse USD at rank #4992 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is INVUSD being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₦-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of Inverse USD?

The recent price movement of --% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Stablecoins,USD Stablecoin,Ethereum Ecosystem,Crypto-backed Stablecoin, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Inverse USD

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 16:03:39 (UTC+8)

Inverse USD (INVUSD) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about Inverse USD

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Tether Gold

Tether Gold

GOLD(XAUT)
pump.fun

pump.fun

PUMP
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
USDCoin

USDCoin

USDC

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$1.0000
$1.0000$1.0000

+900.00%

DGrid AI

DGrid AI

DGAI

$0.7113
$0.7113$0.7113

+92.76%

Solyai

Solyai

SOLY

$3.3210
$3.3210$3.3210

-16.97%

Dolphin

Dolphin

POD

$0.5218
$0.5218$0.5218

+2.75%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

DGrid AI

DGrid AI

DGAI

$0.7113
$0.7113$0.7113

+92.76%

Catecoin

Catecoin

CATE

$0.064707
$0.064707$0.064707

+74.75%

Cash Cat

Cash Cat

CASHCAT

$0.22050
$0.22050$0.22050

+24.04%

Bull Coming

Bull Coming

牛来

$0.041799
$0.041799$0.041799

+15.40%

Pons

Pons

PONS

$0.089133
$0.089133$0.089133

+15.95%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%

SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%

Trade 0-fee Futures with up to 200x leverage