Inu Token Price (INU)
The live Inu Token (INU) price today is $ 0, with a 0.12% change over the past 24 hours. The current INU to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per INU.
Inu Token currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 243,001, with a circulating supply of 100.00T INU. During the last 24 hours, INU traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, INU moved -- in the last hour and +30.29% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Inu Token is $ 243.00K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of INU is 100.00T, with a total supply of 100000000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 243.00K.
--
+0.12%
+30.29%
+30.29%
In 2040, the price of Inu Token could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
What is the project about? The project revolves around the INU token, which is an ERC20 token in the cryptocurrency scene. It aims to be unique and offers easy-to-understand tokenomics without any fees. The token was created as a successor to Shiba, and decentralization is a key aspect of its success.
What makes your project unique? The project claims to be unique due to its tokenomics, which have no fees and include burnt liquidity. It emphasizes decentralization and aims to be available to everyone in the cryptocurrency community.
History of your project. The project launched on June 4, 2023, on the Ethereum mainnet. The total supply of INU is 100,000,000,000,000 tokens, with a circulating supply of 96,000,000,000,000. The liquidity pool created with 96% of the total supply has been permanently burnt.
What’s next for your project? The future of the INU project will be determined through decentralized decision-making, driven by the INU token holders. As a decentralized project, the development stages and roadmap will be shaped by the collective choices and preferences of the community.
The INU project aims to foster a community-driven ecosystem where the voice of every token holder matters. This approach ensures that the project evolves in a direction that aligns with the interests and aspirations of its supporters. Through consensus mechanisms and community governance, INU holders will have the opportunity to propose and vote on various development initiatives.
These development stages could encompass a wide range of possibilities, such as technological advancements, strategic partnerships, ecosystem expansion, or community initiatives. The decentralized nature of the project allows for flexibility and adaptability, enabling the INU community to collectively shape the project's
What can your token be used for? The INU token can be used for trading on Uniswap, transferring between users on the Ethereum blockchain, and it is associated with being a meme token.
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What is the current price of Inu Token?
The live price of Inu Token (INU) is ₦ NGN. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.
How is Inu Token positioned in the market?
Inu Token currently sits at market rank #4228, supported by a market capitalization of ₦330006106.18113845608000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.
What is the circulating supply of INU?
The circulating supply of INU is 100000000000000.0 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.
What is the 24-hour price range of Inu Token?
During the last 24 hours, Inu Token traded within a range of ₦ (24-hour low) and ₦ (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.
How far is Inu Token from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?
Inu Token reached an all-time high of ₦, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is ₦. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.
How active is INU trading today?
Trading volume over the past 24 hours is ₦--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.
What influences the recent trend direction for Inu Token?
The current price movement of 0.11% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.
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