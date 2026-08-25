Inu Inu Price Today

The live Inu Inu (INUINU) price today is $ 0, with a 2.15% change over the past 24 hours. The current INUINU to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per INUINU.

Inu Inu currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 504,598, with a circulating supply of 428.02T INUINU. During the last 24 hours, INUINU traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, INUINU moved -0.31% in the last hour and +45.77% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Inu Inu (INUINU) Market Information

Market Cap $ 504.60K$ 504.60K $ 504.60K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 504.40K$ 504.40K $ 504.40K Circulation Supply 428.02T 428.02T 428.02T Total Supply 428,018,736,315,371.25 428,018,736,315,371.25 428,018,736,315,371.25

The current Market Cap of Inu Inu is $ 504.60K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of INUINU is 428.02T, with a total supply of 428018736315371.25. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 504.40K.