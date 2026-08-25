What is Inu. about?

$INU is a 100% community-based and decentralized token on the ERC20 blockchain. INU's goals are to propel the crypto industry towards decentralization while providing fair market access to a decentralized economy that facilitates and encourages transactions. The contract is waived, preventing centralization.

What's the history of Inu.?

INU DECENTRALIZED MARKETPLACE: This tech will allow users to create a decentralized storefront that can be used pseudo anonymously by simply using an ETH address. The tech will also use NFTs for receipts, order tracking, and inventory serial numbers. The NFT receipt will contain the encrypted shipping address and item inventory as well as the number of items ordered.

What's next for Inu.?

PROJECT X: The completion of the INU DECENTRALIZED MARKETPLACE will then allow us to continue on to our top secret plans (to be revealed) of "PROJECT X". PROJECT X will be underpinned by the idea that crypto projects that fail to create an economy in which people can transact will ultimately fail. PROJECT X will be used to make sure we are a long term project with indefinite sustainability that requires a continuous commitment to exploration.

What makes Inu. unique?

INUSWAP- This will be a decentralized swap with the following functions realized: token buying and selling, adding liquidity, pledge mining, spot pending order trading, and contract futures trading.

What is the current live price of INU?

INU is priced at ₦, showing a price movement of 7.09% over the last 24 hours.

How much trading activity is visible today?

A total of ₦-- has been traded across major exchanges, signaling active market participation and continuous liquidity.

How liquid is the INU market?

The liquidity score of --/100 reflects how deep the order books are, how efficiently large orders can execute, and how tight the spreads are on major trading pairs.

What does the daily trading range indicate?

Price movement between ₦ and ₦ highlights current volatility levels and intraday momentum.

What is INU's current ranking in the market?

It is currently positioned at rank #7263, supported by a market capitalization of ₦31119583.55373347320000.

What role does supply play in price stability?

The circulating supply of 999878495.86 tokens directly influences price behavior, especially during periods of heightened demand or scarcity.

What factors influence INU's liquidity profile?

Liquidity depends on market maker activity, trading pair diversity, exchange depth, and ecosystem engagement from the -- network.