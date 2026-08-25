Intrepid Token Price Today

The live Intrepid Token (INT) price today is $ 1.06, with a 1.22% change over the past 24 hours. The current INT to USD conversion rate is $ 1.06 per INT.

Intrepid Token currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 106,014, with a circulating supply of 100.00K INT. During the last 24 hours, INT traded between $ 1.035 (low) and $ 1.071 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 14.27, while the all-time low was $ 0.658867.

In short-term performance, INT moved -0.31% in the last hour and +34.91% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 268.82.

Intrepid Token (INT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 106.01K$ 106.01K $ 106.01K Volume (24H) $ 268.82$ 268.82 $ 268.82 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 106.01K$ 106.01K $ 106.01K Circulation Supply 100.00K 100.00K 100.00K Total Supply 99,999.999999998 99,999.999999998 99,999.999999998

The current Market Cap of Intrepid Token is $ 106.01K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 268.82. The circulating supply of INT is 100.00K, with a total supply of 99999.999999998. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 106.01K.