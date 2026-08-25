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The live Intrepid Token price today is 1.06 USD.INT market cap is 106,014 USD. Track real-time INT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Intrepid Token price today is 1.06 USD.INT market cap is 106,014 USD. Track real-time INT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Intrepid Token Price (INT)

Unlisted

1 INT to USD Live Price:

$1.052
$1.052$1.052
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Intrepid Token (INT) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 16:02:50 (UTC+8)

Intrepid Token Price Today

The live Intrepid Token (INT) price today is $ 1.06, with a 1.22% change over the past 24 hours. The current INT to USD conversion rate is $ 1.06 per INT.

Intrepid Token currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 106,014, with a circulating supply of 100.00K INT. During the last 24 hours, INT traded between $ 1.035 (low) and $ 1.071 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 14.27, while the all-time low was $ 0.658867.

In short-term performance, INT moved -0.31% in the last hour and +34.91% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 268.82.

Intrepid Token (INT) Market Information

$ 106.01K
$ 106.01K$ 106.01K

$ 268.82
$ 268.82$ 268.82

$ 106.01K
$ 106.01K$ 106.01K

100.00K
100.00K 100.00K

99,999.999999998
99,999.999999998 99,999.999999998

The current Market Cap of Intrepid Token is $ 106.01K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 268.82. The circulating supply of INT is 100.00K, with a total supply of 99999.999999998. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 106.01K.

Intrepid Token Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 1.035
$ 1.035$ 1.035
24H Low
$ 1.071
$ 1.071$ 1.071
24H High

$ 1.035
$ 1.035$ 1.035

$ 1.071
$ 1.071$ 1.071

$ 14.27
$ 14.27$ 14.27

$ 0.658867
$ 0.658867$ 0.658867

-0.31%

+1.22%

+34.91%

+34.91%

Price Prediction for Intrepid Token

Intrepid Token (INT) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of INT in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Intrepid Token (INT) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Intrepid Token could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Intrepid Token will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for INT price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Intrepid Token Price Prediction.

What is Intrepid Token (INT)

INT is the token of Intrepidgains community DAO. The current utility will allow holders to access a proprietary application. The app operates by employing mathematical correlations, utilizing formulas such as Bayes' theorem, to analyze the relationship between a project's performance and its fundamental attributes. We collect data on a project at a specific point in time, examining how various attributes relate to its performance. The app assigns scores to projects: higher scores indicate a positive correlation with attributes historically associated with higher return on investment (ROI), while lower scores suggest a link with attributes typically leading to poor performance.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Intrepid Token (INT) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Category :

Ethereum Ecosystem

About Intrepid Token

What is Intrepid Token about?

INT is the token of the Intrepidgains community DAO. The current utility allows holders to access a proprietary application that employs mathematical correlations to analyze the relationship between a project's performance and its fundamental attributes.

What makes Intrepid Token unique?

The token provides access to an application that uses formulas like Bayes' theorem to assign scores to projects, indicating their potential ROI based on historical correlations between attributes and performance.

What can Intrepid Token be used for?

INT can be used to access a proprietary application that analyzes project performance by examining various attributes and their historical relationship with ROI, providing scores to guide investment decisions.

What is the current price of Intrepid Token?

Trading at ₦1439.5268848770448000, Intrepid Token has shown a price movement of 1.21% over the last 24 hours.

How does token supply impact INT's valuation?

Supply plays a major role: with 99999.999999998 tokens in circulation, scarcity or inflation can significantly affect price behavior over long horizons.

What is the market cap of Intrepid Token?

Its market capitalization is ₦143971701.10693870512000, ranking #5394 globally and indicating the scale of network adoption.

What's the 24h trading activity?

INT recorded ₦-- in trading volume, demonstrating current liquidity and user activity.

What is the 24h price range?

It has moved between ₦1405.57577910164280000 and ₦1454.46537141822168000, helping investors evaluate short-term momentum.

How does Intrepid Token fit within the Ethereum Ecosystem category?

As a Ethereum Ecosystem token, INT competes with similar assets based on utility, supply, adoption, and performance trends.

What long-term tokenomics trends matter?

Emissions, burns, unlock schedules, and staking rewards—often tied to -- economics—can affect future supply and market confidence.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Intrepid Token

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 16:02:50 (UTC+8)

Intrepid Token (INT) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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