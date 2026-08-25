Intrepid Token Price (INT)
The live Intrepid Token (INT) price today is $ 1.06, with a 1.22% change over the past 24 hours. The current INT to USD conversion rate is $ 1.06 per INT.
Intrepid Token currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 106,014, with a circulating supply of 100.00K INT. During the last 24 hours, INT traded between $ 1.035 (low) and $ 1.071 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 14.27, while the all-time low was $ 0.658867.
In short-term performance, INT moved -0.31% in the last hour and +34.91% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 268.82.
The current Market Cap of Intrepid Token is $ 106.01K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 268.82. The circulating supply of INT is 100.00K, with a total supply of 99999.999999998. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 106.01K.
-0.31%
+1.22%
+34.91%
+34.91%
In 2040, the price of Intrepid Token could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
INT is the token of Intrepidgains community DAO. The current utility will allow holders to access a proprietary application. The app operates by employing mathematical correlations, utilizing formulas such as Bayes' theorem, to analyze the relationship between a project's performance and its fundamental attributes. We collect data on a project at a specific point in time, examining how various attributes relate to its performance. The app assigns scores to projects: higher scores indicate a positive correlation with attributes historically associated with higher return on investment (ROI), while lower scores suggest a link with attributes typically leading to poor performance.
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What is Intrepid Token about?
INT is the token of the Intrepidgains community DAO. The current utility allows holders to access a proprietary application that employs mathematical correlations to analyze the relationship between a project's performance and its fundamental attributes.
What makes Intrepid Token unique?
The token provides access to an application that uses formulas like Bayes' theorem to assign scores to projects, indicating their potential ROI based on historical correlations between attributes and performance.
What can Intrepid Token be used for?
INT can be used to access a proprietary application that analyzes project performance by examining various attributes and their historical relationship with ROI, providing scores to guide investment decisions.
What is the current price of Intrepid Token?
Trading at ₦1439.5268848770448000, Intrepid Token has shown a price movement of 1.21% over the last 24 hours.
How does token supply impact INT's valuation?
Supply plays a major role: with 99999.999999998 tokens in circulation, scarcity or inflation can significantly affect price behavior over long horizons.
What is the market cap of Intrepid Token?
Its market capitalization is ₦143971701.10693870512000, ranking #5394 globally and indicating the scale of network adoption.
What's the 24h trading activity?
INT recorded ₦-- in trading volume, demonstrating current liquidity and user activity.
What is the 24h price range?
It has moved between ₦1405.57577910164280000 and ₦1454.46537141822168000, helping investors evaluate short-term momentum.
How does Intrepid Token fit within the Ethereum Ecosystem category?
As a Ethereum Ecosystem token, INT competes with similar assets based on utility, supply, adoption, and performance trends.
What long-term tokenomics trends matter?
Emissions, burns, unlock schedules, and staking rewards—often tied to -- economics—can affect future supply and market confidence.
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