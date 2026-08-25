Internet Token Price Today

The live Internet Token (INT) price today is $ 0, with a 0.96% change over the past 24 hours. The current INT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per INT.

Internet Token currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 108,236, with a circulating supply of 395.57M INT. During the last 24 hours, INT traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.096725, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, INT moved -0.11% in the last hour and +32.45% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 9.30.

Internet Token (INT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 108.24K$ 108.24K $ 108.24K Volume (24H) $ 9.30$ 9.30 $ 9.30 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 222.15K$ 222.15K $ 222.15K Circulation Supply 395.57M 395.57M 395.57M Total Supply 811,890,948.5710982 811,890,948.5710982 811,890,948.5710982

The current Market Cap of Internet Token is $ 108.24K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 9.30. The circulating supply of INT is 395.57M, with a total supply of 811890948.5710982. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 222.15K.