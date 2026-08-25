What is International Klein Blue about?

IKB is the first art meme token that reimagines the concept of art ownership in the digital age. Inspired by the radical artistic philosophy of Yves Klein, IKB challenges the traditional notion of material art by creating a fungible token that embodies the immaterial and experiential aspects of art. The project represents a shift from physical artwork to a digital experience, allowing collectors to own a part of the conceptual journey that transcends physical mediums.

Which blockchain network does International Klein Blue run on?

International Klein Blue operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of IKB?

The token is priced at ₦, marking a price movement of 6.43% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does International Klein Blue belong to?

International Klein Blue falls under the Solana Ecosystem,Meme category. This classification helps investors compare IKB with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of International Klein Blue?

Its market capitalization is ₦107335741.88681791496000, placing the asset at rank #5762. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of IKB is currently circulating?

There are 824632248.7221508 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for International Klein Blue today?

Over the past day, IKB generated ₦-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, International Klein Blue fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.