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The live International Klein Blue price today is 0 USD.IKB market cap is 79,037 USD. Track real-time IKB to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live International Klein Blue price today is 0 USD.IKB market cap is 79,037 USD. Track real-time IKB to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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International Klein Blue Logo

International Klein Blue Price (IKB)

Unlisted

1 IKB to USD Live Price:

$0.00009581
$0.00009581$0.00009581
+8.36%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
International Klein Blue (IKB) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 16:01:41 (UTC+8)

International Klein Blue Price Today

The live International Klein Blue (IKB) price today is $ 0, with a 6.43% change over the past 24 hours. The current IKB to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per IKB.

International Klein Blue currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 79,037, with a circulating supply of 824.63M IKB. During the last 24 hours, IKB traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, IKB moved -0.00% in the last hour and +34.01% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

International Klein Blue (IKB) Market Information

$ 79.04K
$ 79.04K$ 79.04K

--
----

$ 79.04K
$ 79.04K$ 79.04K

824.63M
824.63M 824.63M

824,632,248.7221508
824,632,248.7221508 824,632,248.7221508

The current Market Cap of International Klein Blue is $ 79.04K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of IKB is 824.63M, with a total supply of 824632248.7221508. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 79.04K.

International Klein Blue Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.00%

+6.43%

+34.01%

+34.01%

Price Prediction for International Klein Blue

International Klein Blue (IKB) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of IKB in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
International Klein Blue (IKB) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of International Klein Blue could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price International Klein Blue will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for IKB price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking International Klein Blue Price Prediction.

What is International Klein Blue (IKB)

IKB is the first art meme token that reimagines the concept of art ownership in the digital age. Inspired by the radical artistic philosophy of Yves Klein, IKB challenges the traditional notion of material art by creating a fungible token that embodies the immaterial and experiential aspects of art. The project represents a shift from physical artwork to a digital experience, allowing collectors to own a part of the conceptual journey that transcends physical mediums.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

International Klein Blue (IKB) Resource

Official Website

Category :

MemeSolana Ecosystem

About International Klein Blue

What is International Klein Blue about?

IKB is the first art meme token that reimagines the concept of art ownership in the digital age. Inspired by the radical artistic philosophy of Yves Klein, IKB challenges the traditional notion of material art by creating a fungible token that embodies the immaterial and experiential aspects of art. The project represents a shift from physical artwork to a digital experience, allowing collectors to own a part of the conceptual journey that transcends physical mediums.

Which blockchain network does International Klein Blue run on?

International Klein Blue operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of IKB?

The token is priced at ₦, marking a price movement of 6.43% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does International Klein Blue belong to?

International Klein Blue falls under the Solana Ecosystem,Meme category. This classification helps investors compare IKB with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of International Klein Blue?

Its market capitalization is ₦107335741.88681791496000, placing the asset at rank #5762. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of IKB is currently circulating?

There are 824632248.7221508 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for International Klein Blue today?

Over the past day, IKB generated ₦-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, International Klein Blue fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About International Klein Blue

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 16:01:41 (UTC+8)

International Klein Blue (IKB) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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