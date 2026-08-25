What is Integritee about?

The Integritee platform allows businesses and decentralized applications (dApps) to process user data in a privacy-preserving manner, ensuring compliance with GDPR and other privacy regulations. It also provides a means to demonstrate adherence to privacy requirements. By leveraging the trust of Polkadot, the scalability of second-layer sidechains, and the confidentiality of Trusted Execution Environment (TEE) hardware, Integritee aims to empower a new generation of data-driven dApps and services. To achieve this, the platform emphasizes establishing trustworthy public auditability and transparency, enabling anyone to verify that the correct code is executed on genuine TEE hardware. To avoid acting as a trusted intermediary, Integritee will implement a remote attestation (RA) registry on a public blockchain.

What is the current price of Integritee?

Integritee is trading at ₦5.0187610992584049264000, experiencing a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.

How does today's price compare to historical levels?

The ATH of Integritee is ₦12045.8523291126296000, while the ATL is ₦2.3218210608835716544000. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.

What is the overall valuation of TEER today?

The market capitalization sits at ₦50187882.60143025248000, placing the asset at rank #5694 among all cryptocurrencies.

How active is Integritee's market participation?

The asset has generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with TEER.

What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?

With 10000000.0 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.

What category does Integritee fall under?

Integritee is part of the Smart Contract Platform,Oracle,Ethereum Ecosystem,OKX Ventures Portfolio,Privacy Blockchain classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.

How does -- impact TEER's value proposition?

Operating on the -- network enables TEER to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.