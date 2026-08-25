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The live Integral price today is 0 USD.ITGR market cap is 34,439 USD. Track real-time ITGR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Integral price today is 0 USD.ITGR market cap is 34,439 USD. Track real-time ITGR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Integral Price (ITGR)

Unlisted

1 ITGR to USD Live Price:

$0.00033494
$0.00033494$0.00033494
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Integral (ITGR) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 16:01:12 (UTC+8)

Integral Price Today

The live Integral (ITGR) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current ITGR to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ITGR.

Integral currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 34,439, with a circulating supply of 102.82M ITGR. During the last 24 hours, ITGR traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 3.45, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ITGR moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.18.

Integral (ITGR) Market Information

$ 34.44K
$ 34.44K$ 34.44K

$ 2.18
$ 2.18$ 2.18

$ 100.47K
$ 100.47K$ 100.47K

102.82M
102.82M 102.82M

299,976,344.295487
299,976,344.295487 299,976,344.295487

The current Market Cap of Integral is $ 34.44K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.18. The circulating supply of ITGR is 102.82M, with a total supply of 299976344.295487. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 100.47K.

Integral Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H Low
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H High

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 3.45
$ 3.45$ 3.45

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

--

0.00%

0.00%

Price Prediction for Integral

Integral (ITGR) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of ITGR in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Integral (ITGR) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Integral could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Integral will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for ITGR price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Integral Price Prediction.

What is Integral (ITGR)

Integral is a new DeFi primitive that efficiently executes large orders. Its latest product, SIZE, is a OTC-style decentralized exchange. With built-in TWAP execution, SIZE enables DAOs and whales to trade with 0 price impact at any order size.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About Integral

What is Integral about?

Integral is a new DeFi primitive that efficiently executes large orders. Its latest product, SIZE, is a OTC-style decentralized exchange.

What makes Integral unique?

With built-in TWAP execution, SIZE enables DAOs and whales to trade with 0 price impact at any order size.

How much is Integral worth right now?

Integral is currently trading at ₦, with a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.

Is ITGR going up or down today?

ITGR has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the Decentralized Exchange (DEX),Exchange-based Tokens,Ethereum Ecosystem ecosystem.

How popular is Integral today?

The token has recorded ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling ITGR.

What makes Integral different from other crypto assets?

As part of the Decentralized Exchange (DEX),Exchange-based Tokens,Ethereum Ecosystem category and built on the -- network, ITGR offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.

How much ITGR exists in the market?

There are 102820684.29407606 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.

What is Integral's all-time high and low price?

The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is ₦4685.2525970054760000, while its lowest point (ATL) is ₦, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Integral

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 16:01:12 (UTC+8)

Integral (ITGR) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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