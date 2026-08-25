What is Integral about?

Integral is a new DeFi primitive that efficiently executes large orders. Its latest product, SIZE, is a OTC-style decentralized exchange.

What makes Integral unique?

With built-in TWAP execution, SIZE enables DAOs and whales to trade with 0 price impact at any order size.

How much is Integral worth right now?

Integral is currently trading at ₦, with a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.

Is ITGR going up or down today?

ITGR has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the Decentralized Exchange (DEX),Exchange-based Tokens,Ethereum Ecosystem ecosystem.

How popular is Integral today?

The token has recorded ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling ITGR.

What makes Integral different from other crypto assets?

As part of the Decentralized Exchange (DEX),Exchange-based Tokens,Ethereum Ecosystem category and built on the -- network, ITGR offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.

How much ITGR exists in the market?

There are 102820684.29407606 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.

What is Integral's all-time high and low price?

The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is ₦4685.2525970054760000, while its lowest point (ATL) is ₦, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.