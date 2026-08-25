Inscribe emerges as the leading protocol in the world of data embedded within blockchain transactions a.k.a Inscriptions, offering unparalleled ease of use and limitless possibilities for users on EVM blockchains, BRC20/CBRC20, Dogechain, Injective and every non-EVM chains, making inscriptions accessible to everyone in a single click. Operating seamlessly on Bitcoin, Ethereum, Avalanche, ZkSync, Binance Smart Chain, Arbitrum,Base, Fantom, Gnosis and Polygon in its 0.1 version, Inscribe ensures effortless interaction with users' preferred networks. Unified liquidity, simplified user experience, multiple chains, Inscribe.

What is the live price of Inscribe?

Inscribe is trading at ₦6.5753921381759663048000, showing a price movement of 0.73% over the last 24 hours. This real-time figure reflects combined input from multiple spot markets.

How volatile is INS today?

The price volatility of INS within the past 24 hours is --%. Higher volatility suggests rapid price changes, while lower volatility indicates stability.

What is the 24-hour trading range for Inscribe?

The token fluctuated between ₦6.4083934390879189472000 (low) and ₦6.6244446958002671144000 (high). Traders often use this to evaluate daily momentum and market strength.

How much trading volume has INS generated?

In the last 24 hours, INS accumulated ₦-- in trading activity, showing how actively the market is engaging with this asset.

How does the current price compare to its ATH and ATL?

The all-time high is ₦1199.67454497190881472000, and the all-time low is ₦. Comparing current price to these levels helps traders understand long-term cycles.

How strong is market liquidity for Inscribe?

Liquidity strength is rated at --/100, indicating order book depth and ease of execution during active trading sessions.

How does INS compare to other Ethereum Ecosystem,Inscriptions tokens?

Within the Ethereum Ecosystem,Inscriptions category, INS shows competitive performance, supported by ₦-- in liquidity and ongoing interest from traders.