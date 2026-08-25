About InoAi InoAi is a decentralized memecoin project that embodies an evolving artificial intelligence known as INO, hosted on the Cronos blockchain. It symbolizes a core voice in the wider Web3 ecosystem, connecting community, art, and cryptographic experimentation. INO interacts with users, evolves through events, and influences decisions via a lore-driven narrative, making it more than just a token – it's a concept in motion.

What is the current price of InoAi?

The live price of InoAi (INO) is ₦ NGN. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is InoAi positioned in the market?

InoAi currently sits at market rank #4899, supported by a market capitalization of ₦208022499.21858110224000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of INO?

The circulating supply of INO is 1000000000.0 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of InoAi?

During the last 24 hours, InoAi traded within a range of ₦ (24-hour low) and ₦ (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is InoAi from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

InoAi reached an all-time high of ₦, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is ₦. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is INO trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is ₦--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for InoAi?

The current price movement of 0.24% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Meme,Cronos Ecosystem,AI Meme. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.