Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent CenterRewards Hub
More
Sign Up
The live INMU price today is 0 USD.INMU market cap is 32,580 USD. Track real-time INMU to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live INMU price today is 0 USD.INMU market cap is 32,580 USD. Track real-time INMU to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

More About INMU

INMU Price Info

What is INMU

INMU Official Website

INMU Tokenomics

INMU Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

INMU Logo

INMU Price (INMU)

Unlisted

1 INMU to USD Live Price:

$0.00003339
$0.00003339$0.00003339
-3.40%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
INMU (INMU) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 16:00:14 (UTC+8)

INMU Price Today

The live INMU (INMU) price today is $ 0, with a 2.36% change over the past 24 hours. The current INMU to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per INMU.

INMU currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 32,580, with a circulating supply of 964.94M INMU. During the last 24 hours, INMU traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00184125, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, INMU moved -0.16% in the last hour and +12.01% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

INMU (INMU) Market Information

$ 32.58K
$ 32.58K$ 32.58K

--
----

$ 32.58K
$ 32.58K$ 32.58K

964.94M
964.94M 964.94M

964,944,167.361422
964,944,167.361422 964,944,167.361422

The current Market Cap of INMU is $ 32.58K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of INMU is 964.94M, with a total supply of 964944167.361422. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 32.58K.

INMU Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00184125
$ 0.00184125$ 0.00184125

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.16%

-2.35%

+12.01%

+12.01%

Price Prediction for INMU

INMU (INMU) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of INMU in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
INMU (INMU) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of INMU could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price INMU will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for INMU price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking INMU Price Prediction.

What is INMU (INMU)

$INMU | 淫夢くん🐒🏆 - 完全勝利の象徴

真夏の夜の淫夢シリーズマスコット、スローロリスの淫夢くん。 10年以上にわたり、日本のインターネット文化で「完全勝利」「流れ変わったな」の象徴として愛され続けてきました。 彼のガッツポーズは、勝利と成功への確信を体現しています。

Meet Inmu-kun, the slow loris mascot of the Midsummer Night's Yume series. For over 10 years, he's been a beloved symbol of "complete victory" and "the tide has turned" in Japanese internet culture. His victory pose embodies the confidence of triumph and success.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

INMU (INMU) Resource

Official Website

Category :

MemePump.fun EcosystemSolana Ecosystem

About INMU

What is the current price of INMU?

INMU is trading at ₦, experiencing a price movement of -2.35% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.

How does today's price compare to historical levels?

The ATH of INMU is ₦2.5004989403583573000000, while the ATL is ₦. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.

What is the overall valuation of INMU today?

The market capitalization sits at ₦44245081.04650388640000, placing the asset at rank #6854 among all cryptocurrencies.

How active is INMU's market participation?

The asset has generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with INMU.

What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?

With 964944167.361422 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.

What category does INMU fall under?

INMU is part of the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.

How does -- impact INMU's value proposition?

Operating on the -- network enables INMU to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About INMU

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 16:00:14 (UTC+8)

INMU (INMU) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about INMU

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Tether Gold

Tether Gold

GOLD(XAUT)
pump.fun

pump.fun

PUMP
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
USDCoin

USDCoin

USDC

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$0.0000
$0.0000$0.0000

0.00%

DGrid AI

DGrid AI

DGAI

$0.7104
$0.7104$0.7104

+1,320.80%

Solyai

Solyai

SOLY

$3.3210
$3.3210$3.3210

-16.97%

Dolphin

Dolphin

POD

$0.5218
$0.5218$0.5218

+2.75%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

DGrid AI

DGrid AI

DGAI

$0.7104
$0.7104$0.7104

+1,320.80%

Catecoin

Catecoin

CATE

$0.066184
$0.066184$0.066184

+78.74%

Cash Cat

Cash Cat

CASHCAT

$0.22349
$0.22349$0.22349

+25.72%

Bull Coming

Bull Coming

牛来

$0.042549
$0.042549$0.042549

+17.47%

Pons

Pons

PONS

$0.089712
$0.089712$0.089712

+16.71%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%

SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%

Trade 0-fee Futures with up to 200x leverage