What is today's price of Injective Quants (QUNT)?

The live price is ₦, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of 13.73%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of QUNT are in circulation?

The circulating supply of QUNT is 604886557.0, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own Injective Quants?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of QUNT across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of Injective Quants today?

The market capitalization stands at ₦429298152.08764812920000, positioning Injective Quants at rank #4021 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is QUNT being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₦-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of Injective Quants?

The recent price movement of 13.73% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Solana Ecosystem,Injective Ecosystem, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.