INI Price Today

The live INI (INI) price today is $ 0, with a 10.86% change over the past 24 hours. The current INI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per INI.

INI currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 14,022.13, with a circulating supply of 890.58M INI. During the last 24 hours, INI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.138116, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, INI moved -0.00% in the last hour and -57.40% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

INI (INI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 14.02K$ 14.02K $ 14.02K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 94.47K$ 94.47K $ 94.47K Circulation Supply 890.58M 890.58M 890.58M Total Supply 6,000,000,000.0 6,000,000,000.0 6,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of INI is $ 14.02K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of INI is 890.58M, with a total supply of 6000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 94.47K.