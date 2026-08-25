Infraxa Price Today

The live Infraxa (INFRA) price today is $ 0, with a 9.05% change over the past 24 hours. The current INFRA to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per INFRA.

Infraxa currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 462,360, with a circulating supply of 999.97M INFRA. During the last 24 hours, INFRA traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00450112, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, INFRA moved -0.74% in the last hour and +77.45% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 932.59.

Infraxa (INFRA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 462.36K$ 462.36K $ 462.36K Volume (24H) $ 932.59$ 932.59 $ 932.59 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 462.36K$ 462.36K $ 462.36K Circulation Supply 999.97M 999.97M 999.97M Total Supply 999,972,676.6727624 999,972,676.6727624 999,972,676.6727624

The current Market Cap of Infraxa is $ 462.36K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 932.59. The circulating supply of INFRA is 999.97M, with a total supply of 999972676.6727624. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 462.36K.