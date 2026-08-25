What is Infinite Money Glitch about?

Infinite Money Glitch ($IMG) is revolutionizing DeFi on Solana by leveraging the Token2022 program's advanced tax extension capabilities to create a truly innovative reward system for token holders. At its core, $IMG implements a seamless 5% tax on all transactions - whether buying, selling, or transferring tokens. This tax is automatically collected and distributed to holders in SOL, creating a sustainable passive income stream for the community.

What makes Infinite Money Glitch unique?

What sets $IMG apart is its implementation of Solana's Token2022 program, enabling automated and efficient reward distribution without relying on external smart contracts. The Infinite Money Glitch ecosystem is designed to reward long-term holders while maintaining market liquidity. By implementing the tax at the token program level, we've created a more efficient and secure reward system compared to traditional reflection tokens.

What can Infinite Money Glitch be used for?

Infinite Money Glitch offers several key features that make it a valuable asset in the DeFi space. These include automated SOL rewards, proportional distribution based on holdings, a fair tax structure, Token2022 integration, and transparent distribution. These features work together to provide a secure and efficient way to generate passive income while maintaining market stability and liquidity.

What is the current price of Infinite Money Glitch?

Trading at ₦, Infinite Money Glitch has shown a price movement of 8.33% over the last 24 hours.

How does token supply impact IMG's valuation?

Supply plays a major role: with 978398968.76132 tokens in circulation, scarcity or inflation can significantly affect price behavior over long horizons.

What is the market cap of Infinite Money Glitch?

Its market capitalization is ₦882677144.47967338896000, ranking #3271 globally and indicating the scale of network adoption.

What's the 24h trading activity?

IMG recorded ₦-- in trading volume, demonstrating current liquidity and user activity.

What is the 24h price range?

It has moved between ₦ and ₦, helping investors evaluate short-term momentum.

How does Infinite Money Glitch fit within the Solana Ecosystem,Solana Token-2022 category?

As a Solana Ecosystem,Solana Token-2022 token, IMG competes with similar assets based on utility, supply, adoption, and performance trends.

What long-term tokenomics trends matter?

Emissions, burns, unlock schedules, and staking rewards—often tied to -- economics—can affect future supply and market confidence.