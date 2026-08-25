What is Infinite Backrooms About?

Infinite Backrooms is a meme token launched on the Solana blockchain, inspired by the concept of the "backrooms" - an endless maze of surreal and unsettling rooms often depicted in internet culture. Designed to be both a fun experiment and a token that captures the imagination, Infinite Backrooms taps into the limitless creative potential of digital spaces and the growing world of decentralized finance. This project is rooted in the idea of infinite exploration, much like the endless hallways of the backrooms, providing an immersive and unconventional experience for the community.

What is the real-time price of infinite backrooms today?

The live price of infinite backrooms stands at ₦, moving 7.15% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for IB?

IB has traded between ₦ and ₦, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is infinite backrooms showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is IB currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests IB is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of infinite backrooms?

With a market cap of ₦44727186.74851459480000, infinite backrooms is ranked #6842, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has IB seen recently?

The token generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does infinite backrooms compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is ₦15.6892812942941198280000, while the ATL is ₦, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence IB's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (998066714.903885 tokens), category performance within Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,AI Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem,Terminal of Truths, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.