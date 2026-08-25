What is Indi about?

Indi is the meme token inspired by Indi, the cat of Sonic’s CEO, Michael Kong. Combining meme culture with a strong community, Indi is here to make its mark in the crypto world.

What makes Indi unique?

With zero tax, significant burns, and a focus on fairness, we’ve already burned 19.5% of the supply right after launch. Indi is set to become the top meme on the Sonic blockchain. With several interactions from the CEO Michael Kong.

What's the history of Indi?

Indi was inspired by the cat of Sonic’s CEO, Michael Kong, and has successfully launched on the Sonic blockchain.

What's next for Indi?

Join us as we embrace this exciting new chapter where cuteness meets crypto.

What is the current live price of Indi?

Indi is priced at ₦, showing a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours.

How much trading activity is visible today?

A total of ₦-- has been traded across major exchanges, signaling active market participation and continuous liquidity.

How liquid is the INDI market?

The liquidity score of --/100 reflects how deep the order books are, how efficiently large orders can execute, and how tight the spreads are on major trading pairs.

What does the daily trading range indicate?

Price movement between ₦0E-15 and ₦0E-15 highlights current volatility levels and intraday momentum.

What is Indi's current ranking in the market?

It is currently positioned at rank #5889, supported by a market capitalization of ₦40993923.15745139088000.

What role does supply play in price stability?

The circulating supply of 80500000.0 tokens directly influences price behavior, especially during periods of heightened demand or scarcity.

What factors influence Indi's liquidity profile?

Liquidity depends on market maker activity, trading pair diversity, exchange depth, and ecosystem engagement from the -- network.