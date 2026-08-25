INC Reward Service Price Today

The live INC Reward Service (IRS) price today is $ 0, with a 7.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current IRS to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per IRS.

INC Reward Service currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 140,058, with a circulating supply of 1.56T IRS. During the last 24 hours, IRS traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, IRS moved -1.41% in the last hour and +46.86% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

INC Reward Service (IRS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 140.06K$ 140.06K $ 140.06K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 140.06K$ 140.06K $ 140.06K Circulation Supply 1.56T 1.56T 1.56T Total Supply 1,555,369,000,000.0 1,555,369,000,000.0 1,555,369,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of INC Reward Service is $ 140.06K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of IRS is 1.56T, with a total supply of 1555369000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 140.06K.