What is Inbred Cat about?

Inbred Cat is a crypto community takeover project that began on March 9, 2024. The cat in bread was found abandoned but, with the love and support of the community, a new meme token was born. It aims to build a new type of supportive economy with the power of cats, bread, and laughs.

What makes Inbred Cat unique?

Inbred Cat combines the themes of cats, bread, and humor to create a unique meme token. Its focus on community support and building a supportive economy sets it apart from other projects.

What's the history of Inbred Cat?

Inbred Cat was started on March 9, 2024, as a crypto community takeover project. The idea was inspired by an abandoned cat found in bread, which became the symbol of the project.

What's next for Inbred Cat?

The project aims to continue building a supportive economy powered by its community. The future plans include growing the community and expanding the project's reach in the crypto space.

What can Inbred Cat be used for?

Inbred Cat can be used as a meme token within the crypto community. It serves as a symbol of community support and can be part of a new supportive economy.

What is the live price of Inbred Cat?

Inbred Cat is trading at ₦, showing a price movement of 7.21% over the last 24 hours. This real-time figure reflects combined input from multiple spot markets.

How volatile is INBRED today?

The price volatility of INBRED within the past 24 hours is --%. Higher volatility suggests rapid price changes, while lower volatility indicates stability.

What is the 24-hour trading range for Inbred Cat?

The token fluctuated between ₦ (low) and ₦ (high). Traders often use this to evaluate daily momentum and market strength.

How much trading volume has INBRED generated?

In the last 24 hours, INBRED accumulated ₦-- in trading activity, showing how actively the market is engaging with this asset.

How does the current price compare to its ATH and ATL?

The all-time high is ₦5.2355049585285712944000, and the all-time low is ₦. Comparing current price to these levels helps traders understand long-term cycles.

How strong is market liquidity for Inbred Cat?

Liquidity strength is rated at --/100, indicating order book depth and ease of execution during active trading sessions.

How does INBRED compare to other Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Cat-Themed tokens?

Within the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Cat-Themed category, INBRED shows competitive performance, supported by ₦-- in liquidity and ongoing interest from traders.