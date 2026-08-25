What is In The MEME Time about?

In The MEME-Time is a tap game with a light-hearted, enjoyable twist. This game combines elements of strategy, management, and learning, appealing to a wide range of players interested in the crypto space while introducing core concepts of crypto. In The MEME-Time, players have the opportunity to earn and trade in-game coins. They can also compete in tournaments, with profits earned being reinvested into the ecosystem, providing engagement through gameplay rewards.

What is today's price of In The MEME Time (ITMT)?

The live price is ₦, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of 5.89%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of ITMT are in circulation?

The circulating supply of ITMT is 999942781.986863, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own In The MEME Time?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of ITMT across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of In The MEME Time today?

The market capitalization stands at ₦23728617.9526208000512000, positioning In The MEME Time at rank #7567 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is ITMT being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₦-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of In The MEME Time?

The recent price movement of 5.89% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.