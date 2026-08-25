What is Impossible Finance about?

Impossible Finance products revolve around yield and autonomous community creation, focusing on low-IL asset pools such as EUR and JPY stablecoins, where central banks have negative interest rates, or non-dividend yielding synthetics like synthetic TSLA, to propose the first wave of “Impossible Yield” products powered by StableXswap.

What makes Impossible Finance unique?

Impossible Finance is hellbent on providing better financial instruments for the world, avoiding business models that actively harm users and instead giving them yield, making it unique in the financial industry.

What's the history of Impossible Finance?

In early 2021, the team saw Wall Street Bets clash with Robinhood & hedge funds, putting emphasis on addressing retail users’ needs without sacrificing user autonomy, which led to the creation of Impossible Finance.

What's next for Impossible Finance?

The second release of Impossible Finance products tackle crypto’s best killer app: fundraising, proposing the launch of self-sustaining-initial-dex-offerings, or SSIDOs, which allows teams to raise capital and be self-sustaining with just 20% APY.

What can Impossible Finance be used for?

Impossible Finance can be used for providing better financial instruments, tackling crypto’s best killer app: fundraising, and creating a new raise once, build forever model, where teams can find capital & liquidity without relying on cexes and rent-seeking private investment funds.

What is the real-time price of Impossible Finance today?

The live price of Impossible Finance stands at ₦3.6117729541565054032000, moving 0.46% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for IF?

IF has traded between ₦3.3928833850013336288000 and ₦3.6584081930495975904000, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is Impossible Finance showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is IF currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests IF is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of Impossible Finance?

With a market cap of ₦36326325.13544912392000, Impossible Finance is ranked #7108, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has IF seen recently?

The token generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does Impossible Finance compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is ₦10782.8711942676752000, while the ATL is ₦1.990349624977166848000, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence IF's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (10086744.94743067 tokens), category performance within Decentralized Finance (DeFi),BNB Chain Ecosystem,Alameda Research Portfolio, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.