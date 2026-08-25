Impossible Finance Price (IF)
The live Impossible Finance (IF) price today is $ 0.00265954, with a 0.46% change over the past 24 hours. The current IF to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00265954 per IF.
Impossible Finance currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 26,749, with a circulating supply of 10.09M IF. During the last 24 hours, IF traded between $ 0.00249836 (low) and $ 0.00269388 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 7.94, while the all-time low was $ 0.0014656.
In short-term performance, IF moved +0.29% in the last hour and +0.14% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.59.
The current Market Cap of Impossible Finance is $ 26.75K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.59. The circulating supply of IF is 10.09M, with a total supply of 10086744.94743067. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 26.75K.
+0.29%
+0.46%
+0.14%
+0.14%
In 2040, the price of Impossible Finance could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
The first two Impossible Finance products revolve around yield & autonomous community creation. Versus TradFi’s low yields, defi yield protocols have been a killer app, but impermanent loss still looms large. Instead, focusing on low-IL asset pools such as EUR and JPY stablecoins, where central banks have negative interest rates, or non-dividend yielding synthetics (hint: high growth stocks don’t have dividends) like synthetic TSLA, we propose the first wave of “Impossible Yield” products powered by our stablecoin swap, StableXswap. Taking a page out of Aave & Synthetix’ playbook, this also encourages us to integrate many synthetic assets, lending protocols, and cross-chain solutions to aggregate liquidity. This yield generated from stable EUR, JPY, or TSLA pools is unbeatable by TradFi, at least until the ECB changes policies, the Japanese population pyramid inverts, or Elon Musk changes his website’s FAQ.
In early 2021, we saw Wall Street Bets clash with Robinhood & hedge funds, putting emphasis on addressing retail users’ needs without sacrificing user autonomy. Beyond avoiding business models that actively harm users (i.e. selling flow to frontrunners, or hiding spreads to mask fees), why would you ever accept dividendless holdings when defi can give you yield? That’s Impossible Finance: we’re hellbent on providing better financial instruments for the world.
The second release of Impossible Finance products tackle crypto’s best killer app: fundraising. In the wake of 2017 ICO scams, Vitalik posited DAICOs, (DAO + ICOs), where project teams could raise smart- contract vested funds, provided they achieve certain milestones. Governors determined whether the team was still building, or else refund investors. However, 2018 lacked robust governance and voting portals (i.e.snapshot.page), let alone real products to invest in. Today, we propose the launch of self-sustaining- initial-dex-offerings, or SSIDOs. With the power of yield from our AMMs and partner protocols, a team that raises $10M with a $2M burn rate can be self-sustaining with just 20% APY, creating a new raise once, build forever model. The Andre’s of the world can find capital & liquidity and no longer need to rely on cexes and rent-seeking private investment funds to pay the bills. Meanwhile, vesting stable LP tokens from the fundraise stay within our AMM, which creates sticky TVL. Teams that raise via this system get automatically transparent banking, while traders get access to steady liquidity, anti-rugpull peace of mind. Our mission at Impossible Finance will be to continue finding win-wins for traders, investors, projects, and protocols alike.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
What is Impossible Finance about?
Impossible Finance products revolve around yield and autonomous community creation, focusing on low-IL asset pools such as EUR and JPY stablecoins, where central banks have negative interest rates, or non-dividend yielding synthetics like synthetic TSLA, to propose the first wave of “Impossible Yield” products powered by StableXswap.
What makes Impossible Finance unique?
Impossible Finance is hellbent on providing better financial instruments for the world, avoiding business models that actively harm users and instead giving them yield, making it unique in the financial industry.
What's the history of Impossible Finance?
In early 2021, the team saw Wall Street Bets clash with Robinhood & hedge funds, putting emphasis on addressing retail users’ needs without sacrificing user autonomy, which led to the creation of Impossible Finance.
What's next for Impossible Finance?
The second release of Impossible Finance products tackle crypto’s best killer app: fundraising, proposing the launch of self-sustaining-initial-dex-offerings, or SSIDOs, which allows teams to raise capital and be self-sustaining with just 20% APY.
What can Impossible Finance be used for?
Impossible Finance can be used for providing better financial instruments, tackling crypto’s best killer app: fundraising, and creating a new raise once, build forever model, where teams can find capital & liquidity without relying on cexes and rent-seeking private investment funds.
What is the real-time price of Impossible Finance today?
The live price of Impossible Finance stands at ₦3.6117729541565054032000, moving 0.46% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.
What does the daily price structure look like for IF?
IF has traded between ₦3.3928833850013336288000 and ₦3.6584081930495975904000, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.
How much volatility is Impossible Finance showing today?
The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.
What technical zone is IF currently trading in?
Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests IF is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.
What is the overall market ranking and size of Impossible Finance?
With a market cap of ₦36326325.13544912392000, Impossible Finance is ranked #7108, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.
How much trading activity has IF seen recently?
The token generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.
How does Impossible Finance compare to its ATH and ATL?
Its ATH is ₦10782.8711942676752000, while the ATL is ₦1.990349624977166848000, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.
What fundamentals influence IF's market behavior?
Core factors include circulating supply (10086744.94743067 tokens), category performance within Decentralized Finance (DeFi),BNB Chain Ecosystem,Alameda Research Portfolio, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|02-11 14:20:00
|Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
|02-10 18:39:21
|On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
|02-04 11:04:00
|Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
|02-04 00:48:00
|Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
|02-01 01:12:00
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
|01-28 07:44:00
|Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally
Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.