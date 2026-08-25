Impermax Price Today

The live Impermax (IBEX) price today is $ 0.00248158, with a 0.66% change over the past 24 hours. The current IBEX to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00248158 per IBEX.

Impermax currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 179,289, with a circulating supply of 72.25M IBEX. During the last 24 hours, IBEX traded between $ 0.00245644 (low) and $ 0.00253058 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.106194, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, IBEX moved -- in the last hour and +28.88% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.44.

Impermax (IBEX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 179.29K$ 179.29K $ 179.29K Volume (24H) $ 1.44$ 1.44 $ 1.44 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 179.29K$ 179.29K $ 179.29K Circulation Supply 72.25M 72.25M 72.25M Total Supply 72,247,968.805633 72,247,968.805633 72,247,968.805633

The current Market Cap of Impermax is $ 179.29K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.44. The circulating supply of IBEX is 72.25M, with a total supply of 72247968.805633. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 179.29K.