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The live iLuminary Token price today is 0 USD.ILMT market cap is 14,835.83 USD. Track real-time ILMT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live iLuminary Token price today is 0 USD.ILMT market cap is 14,835.83 USD. Track real-time ILMT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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ILMT Price Info

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iLuminary Token Logo

iLuminary Token Price (ILMT)

Unlisted

1 ILMT to USD Live Price:

$0.00069015
$0.00069015$0.00069015
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
iLuminary Token (ILMT) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 15:56:33 (UTC+8)

iLuminary Token Price Today

The live iLuminary Token (ILMT) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current ILMT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ILMT.

iLuminary Token currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 14,835.83, with a circulating supply of 21.50M ILMT. During the last 24 hours, ILMT traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.03000248, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ILMT moved -- in the last hour and +9.38% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 6.25.

iLuminary Token (ILMT) Market Information

$ 14.84K
$ 14.84K$ 14.84K

$ 6.25
$ 6.25$ 6.25

$ 96.19K
$ 96.19K$ 96.19K

21.50M
21.50M 21.50M

139,368,333.2587661
139,368,333.2587661 139,368,333.2587661

The current Market Cap of iLuminary Token is $ 14.84K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 6.25. The circulating supply of ILMT is 21.50M, with a total supply of 139368333.2587661. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 96.19K.

iLuminary Token Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H Low
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H High

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.03000248
$ 0.03000248$ 0.03000248

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

--

+9.38%

+9.38%

Price Prediction for iLuminary Token

iLuminary Token (ILMT) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of ILMT in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
iLuminary Token (ILMT) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of iLuminary Token could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price iLuminary Token will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for ILMT price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking iLuminary Token Price Prediction.

What is iLuminary Token (ILMT)

🟢 iLuminary Wallet Overview A non-custodial, multichain wallet, designed as a one-stop shop for seamless and secure digital asset management. Integrating AI and blockchain technology, iLuminary simplifies decentralized finance while prioritizing user security and accessibility.

🟢 The Product The iLuminaryAI Wallet, featuring the AI-driven BREG mentor, offers real-time market insights, personalized portfolio optimization, and in-app educational resources. It also includes a state-of-the-art Crypto Anti-Drainer system, leveraging AI to detect and prevent fraudulent transactions, ensuring the highest level of user security.

🟢 4 Major UVPs of iLuminary • Comprehensive portfolio management and real-time market analytics, powered by AI, with BREG delivering personalized insights and financial guidance. • Cutting-edge security, with an AI-based Crypto Anti-Drainer system and biometric authentication, ensuring user assets remain safe. • Seamless EVM and non-EVM blockchain compatibility, offering maximum interoperability. • ILMT token economy, unlocking investments in real-world assets (RWA), access to lifestyle perks, debit cards, governance rights, and premium features, combined with gamified educational tools to enhance engagement and knowledge growth.

🟢 Already Working Product • V1 version, live with over 10,000 active wallets. • Integrated BREG AI mentor, providing personalized financial insights. • Robust Crypto Anti-Drainer feature, offering proactive protection against fraud. • Advanced security measures, including biometric authentication, multi-signature support, and cybersecurity audits, ensuring compliance and transparency.

🟢 Validation • More than 10,000 active wallets leveraging the iLuminaryAI Wallet. • Freemium model, driving mass adoption. • TG Game integration, with over 100,000 active users, fostering community engagement. • Security validated through a comprehensive cybersecurity audit and strategic partnerships.

🟢 Project Highlights • AI-driven financial guidance, with portfolio optimization via BREG. • ILMT token, enabling investments in real-world assets, lifestyle perks, debit cards, and governance rights. • Multi-blockchain interoperability, maximizing accessibility. • AI-based Crypto Anti-Drainer, combined with industry-leading security features. • Gamified ecosystem, encouraging engagement and learning. • Initial launchpad confirmed for Q2 2025, with listings planned on top Tier 1 exchanges and dex

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About iLuminary Token

What is the current price of iLuminary Token?

iLuminary Token is trading at ₦, experiencing a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.

How does today's price compare to historical levels?

The ATH of iLuminary Token is ₦40.7446948801753198784000, while the ATL is ₦. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.

What is the overall valuation of ILMT today?

The market capitalization sits at ₦20147713.3438352901464000, placing the asset at rank #7724 among all cryptocurrencies.

How active is iLuminary Token's market participation?

The asset has generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with ILMT.

What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?

With 21496504.902845025 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.

What category does iLuminary Token fall under?

iLuminary Token is part of the Artificial Intelligence (AI),BNB Chain Ecosystem,Wallets,AI Applications classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.

How does -- impact ILMT's value proposition?

Operating on the -- network enables ILMT to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About iLuminary Token

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 15:56:33 (UTC+8)

iLuminary Token (ILMT) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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