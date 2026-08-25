iLuminary Token Price (ILMT)
The live iLuminary Token (ILMT) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current ILMT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ILMT.
iLuminary Token currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 14,835.83, with a circulating supply of 21.50M ILMT. During the last 24 hours, ILMT traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.03000248, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, ILMT moved -- in the last hour and +9.38% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 6.25.
The current Market Cap of iLuminary Token is $ 14.84K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 6.25. The circulating supply of ILMT is 21.50M, with a total supply of 139368333.2587661. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 96.19K.
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+9.38%
+9.38%
In 2040, the price of iLuminary Token could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
🟢 iLuminary Wallet Overview A non-custodial, multichain wallet, designed as a one-stop shop for seamless and secure digital asset management. Integrating AI and blockchain technology, iLuminary simplifies decentralized finance while prioritizing user security and accessibility.
🟢 The Product The iLuminaryAI Wallet, featuring the AI-driven BREG mentor, offers real-time market insights, personalized portfolio optimization, and in-app educational resources. It also includes a state-of-the-art Crypto Anti-Drainer system, leveraging AI to detect and prevent fraudulent transactions, ensuring the highest level of user security.
🟢 4 Major UVPs of iLuminary • Comprehensive portfolio management and real-time market analytics, powered by AI, with BREG delivering personalized insights and financial guidance. • Cutting-edge security, with an AI-based Crypto Anti-Drainer system and biometric authentication, ensuring user assets remain safe. • Seamless EVM and non-EVM blockchain compatibility, offering maximum interoperability. • ILMT token economy, unlocking investments in real-world assets (RWA), access to lifestyle perks, debit cards, governance rights, and premium features, combined with gamified educational tools to enhance engagement and knowledge growth.
🟢 Already Working Product • V1 version, live with over 10,000 active wallets. • Integrated BREG AI mentor, providing personalized financial insights. • Robust Crypto Anti-Drainer feature, offering proactive protection against fraud. • Advanced security measures, including biometric authentication, multi-signature support, and cybersecurity audits, ensuring compliance and transparency.
🟢 Validation • More than 10,000 active wallets leveraging the iLuminaryAI Wallet. • Freemium model, driving mass adoption. • TG Game integration, with over 100,000 active users, fostering community engagement. • Security validated through a comprehensive cybersecurity audit and strategic partnerships.
🟢 Project Highlights • AI-driven financial guidance, with portfolio optimization via BREG. • ILMT token, enabling investments in real-world assets, lifestyle perks, debit cards, and governance rights. • Multi-blockchain interoperability, maximizing accessibility. • AI-based Crypto Anti-Drainer, combined with industry-leading security features. • Gamified ecosystem, encouraging engagement and learning. • Initial launchpad confirmed for Q2 2025, with listings planned on top Tier 1 exchanges and dex
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What is the current price of iLuminary Token?
iLuminary Token is trading at ₦, experiencing a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.
How does today's price compare to historical levels?
The ATH of iLuminary Token is ₦40.7446948801753198784000, while the ATL is ₦. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.
What is the overall valuation of ILMT today?
The market capitalization sits at ₦20147713.3438352901464000, placing the asset at rank #7724 among all cryptocurrencies.
How active is iLuminary Token's market participation?
The asset has generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with ILMT.
What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?
With 21496504.902845025 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.
What category does iLuminary Token fall under?
iLuminary Token is part of the Artificial Intelligence (AI),BNB Chain Ecosystem,Wallets,AI Applications classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.
How does -- impact ILMT's value proposition?
Operating on the -- network enables ILMT to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.
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