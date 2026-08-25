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The live Illusion of Life price today is 0 USD.SPARK market cap is 124,771 USD. Track real-time SPARK to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Illusion of Life price today is 0 USD.SPARK market cap is 124,771 USD. Track real-time SPARK to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Illusion of Life Logo

Illusion of Life Price (SPARK)

Unlisted

1 SPARK to USD Live Price:

$0.00012583
$0.00012583$0.00012583
-0.03%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Illusion of Life (SPARK) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 15:56:23 (UTC+8)

Illusion of Life Price Today

The live Illusion of Life (SPARK) price today is $ 0, with a 5.18% change over the past 24 hours. The current SPARK to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SPARK.

Illusion of Life currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 124,771, with a circulating supply of 999.57M SPARK. During the last 24 hours, SPARK traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.064331, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SPARK moved -0.07% in the last hour and +13.30% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 40.49K.

Illusion of Life (SPARK) Market Information

$ 124.77K
$ 124.77K$ 124.77K

$ 40.49K
$ 40.49K$ 40.49K

$ 124.77K
$ 124.77K$ 124.77K

999.57M
999.57M 999.57M

999,571,756.167265
999,571,756.167265 999,571,756.167265

The current Market Cap of Illusion of Life is $ 124.77K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 40.49K. The circulating supply of SPARK is 999.57M, with a total supply of 999571756.167265. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 124.77K.

Illusion of Life Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.064331
$ 0.064331$ 0.064331

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.07%

-5.17%

+13.30%

+13.30%

Price Prediction for Illusion of Life

Illusion of Life (SPARK) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of SPARK in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Illusion of Life (SPARK) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Illusion of Life could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Illusion of Life will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for SPARK price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Illusion of Life Price Prediction.

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Illusion of Life (SPARK) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Dog-ThemedMemePump.fun Ecosystem

About Illusion of Life

What is Illusion of Life's current price?

Illusion of Life trades at ₦, reflecting a price movement of -5.17% over the last 24 hours.

What is the market cap and rank of SPARK?

With a market cap of ₦169444536.74810731768000, SPARK is ranked #5171 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.

How much trading volume does Illusion of Life generate daily?

It recorded ₦-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.

What is the circulating supply of SPARK?

There are 999571756.167265 tokens circulating in the open market.

What is the 24-hour price range?

Illusion of Life fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, reflecting daily volatility.

How does Illusion of Life compare to its ATH?

Its all-time high is ₦87.36434342549544248000, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.

What long-term fundamentals influence SPARK?

Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Meme,Dog-Themed,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem category, and development momentum on the -- network.

How does SPARK behave under different market conditions?

During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Illusion of Life

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 15:56:23 (UTC+8)

Illusion of Life (SPARK) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

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