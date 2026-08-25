Which blockchain network does iiii lovvvv youuuu run on?

iiii lovvvv youuuu operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of ILY?

The token is priced at ₦, marking a price movement of 7.37% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does iiii lovvvv youuuu belong to?

iiii lovvvv youuuu falls under the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Cat-Themed,Pump.fun Ecosystem category. This classification helps investors compare ILY with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of iiii lovvvv youuuu?

Its market capitalization is ₦109979854.00460622272000, placing the asset at rank #5735. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of ILY is currently circulating?

There are 965147389.886944 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for iiii lovvvv youuuu today?

Over the past day, ILY generated ₦-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, iiii lovvvv youuuu fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.