IGRA Price Today

The live IGRA (IGRA) price today is $ 0.00532791, with a 5.22% change over the past 24 hours. The current IGRA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00532791 per IGRA.

IGRA currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 281,921, with a circulating supply of 52.91M IGRA. During the last 24 hours, IGRA traded between $ 0.00522792 (low) and $ 0.00585579 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00799582, while the all-time low was $ 0.00368711.

In short-term performance, IGRA moved +0.19% in the last hour and +7.67% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 3.24K.

IGRA (IGRA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 281.92K$ 281.92K $ 281.92K Volume (24H) $ 3.24K$ 3.24K $ 3.24K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 5.71M$ 5.71M $ 5.71M Circulation Supply 52.91M 52.91M 52.91M Total Supply 1,072,458,986.99753 1,072,458,986.99753 1,072,458,986.99753

The current Market Cap of IGRA is $ 281.92K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 3.24K. The circulating supply of IGRA is 52.91M, with a total supply of 1072458986.99753. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.71M.