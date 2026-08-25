What is Ignis about?

Ignis is the first child chain of the Ardor blockchain platform, utilizing IGNIS tokens for its operation. It incorporates all existing and well-tested features of the Nxt blockchain, along with enhancements specific to the Ardor platform.

Which blockchain network does Ignis run on?

Ignis operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of IGN?

The token is priced at ₦, marking a price movement of 4.09% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does Ignis belong to?

Ignis falls under the Quest-to-Earn,Monad Ecosystem category. This classification helps investors compare IGN with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of Ignis?

Its market capitalization is ₦35397422.88143412520000, placing the asset at rank #7133. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of IGN is currently circulating?

There are 62966900.57099816 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for Ignis today?

Over the past day, IGN generated ₦-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, Ignis fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.