iETH v1 Price Today

The live iETH v1 (IETH) price today is $ 3,046.58, with a 2.03% change over the past 24 hours. The current IETH to USD conversion rate is $ 3,046.58 per IETH.

iETH v1 currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 166,420, with a circulating supply of 54.62 IETH. During the last 24 hours, IETH traded between $ 2,957.47 (low) and $ 3,081.44 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 5,842.33, while the all-time low was $ 912.97.

In short-term performance, IETH moved +0.37% in the last hour and +32.70% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 0.00.

iETH v1 (IETH) Market Information

Market Cap $ 166.42K$ 166.42K $ 166.42K Volume (24H) $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 166.42K$ 166.42K $ 166.42K Circulation Supply 54.62 54.62 54.62 Total Supply 54.62498856178266 54.62498856178266 54.62498856178266

The current Market Cap of iETH v1 is $ 166.42K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 0.00. The circulating supply of IETH is 54.62, with a total supply of 54.62498856178266. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 166.42K.