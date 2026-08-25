Idena Price Today

The live Idena (IDNA) price today is $ 0.00116717, with a 0.65% change over the past 24 hours. The current IDNA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00116717 per IDNA.

Idena currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 112,978, with a circulating supply of 96.78M IDNA. During the last 24 hours, IDNA traded between $ 0.00115809 (low) and $ 0.00117501 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.314136, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, IDNA moved -0.03% in the last hour and -10.38% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 120.75.

Idena (IDNA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 112.98K$ 112.98K $ 112.98K Volume (24H) $ 120.75$ 120.75 $ 120.75 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 196.49K$ 196.49K $ 196.49K Circulation Supply 96.78M 96.78M 96.78M Total Supply 158,363,061.71786523 158,363,061.71786523 158,363,061.71786523

The current Market Cap of Idena is $ 112.98K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 120.75. The circulating supply of IDNA is 96.78M, with a total supply of 158363061.71786523. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 196.49K.