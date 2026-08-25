iCommunity Price Today

The live iCommunity (ICOM) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current ICOM to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ICOM.

iCommunity currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 47,567, with a circulating supply of 64.82M ICOM. During the last 24 hours, ICOM traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 14.34, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ICOM moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 220.59.

iCommunity (ICOM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 47.57K$ 47.57K $ 47.57K Volume (24H) $ 220.59$ 220.59 $ 220.59 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 71.77K$ 71.77K $ 71.77K Circulation Supply 64.82M 64.82M 64.82M Total Supply 97,800,000.0 97,800,000.0 97,800,000.0

The current Market Cap of iCommunity is $ 47.57K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 220.59. The circulating supply of ICOM is 64.82M, with a total supply of 97800000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 71.77K.