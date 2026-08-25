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The live iCommunity price today is 0 USD.ICOM market cap is 47,567 USD. Track real-time ICOM to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live iCommunity price today is 0 USD.ICOM market cap is 47,567 USD. Track real-time ICOM to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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iCommunity Logo

iCommunity Price (ICOM)

Unlisted

1 ICOM to USD Live Price:

$0.00073384
$0.00073384$0.00073384
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
iCommunity (ICOM) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 15:54:38 (UTC+8)

iCommunity Price Today

The live iCommunity (ICOM) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current ICOM to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ICOM.

iCommunity currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 47,567, with a circulating supply of 64.82M ICOM. During the last 24 hours, ICOM traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 14.34, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ICOM moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 220.59.

iCommunity (ICOM) Market Information

$ 47.57K
$ 47.57K$ 47.57K

$ 220.59
$ 220.59$ 220.59

$ 71.77K
$ 71.77K$ 71.77K

64.82M
64.82M 64.82M

97,800,000.0
97,800,000.0 97,800,000.0

The current Market Cap of iCommunity is $ 47.57K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 220.59. The circulating supply of ICOM is 64.82M, with a total supply of 97800000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 71.77K.

iCommunity Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H Low
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H High

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 14.34
$ 14.34$ 14.34

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

--

0.00%

0.00%

Price Prediction for iCommunity

iCommunity (ICOM) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of ICOM in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
iCommunity (ICOM) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of iCommunity could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price iCommunity will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for ICOM price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking iCommunity Price Prediction.

What is iCommunity (ICOM)

iBS is a cloud platform service that provides notarization, electronic signature, traceability and authenticity verification tools by means of different blockchain technologies. It includes a potent RESTful API that allows integrators to leverage its functionality programmatically

With iBS every enterprise can integrate blockchain capabilities simply and affordably, without the need for technical knowledge and with very low costs and efforts.

ICOM token is the way to access to services provided by iCommunity Labs platform of API blockchain capabilities ready to use for your digital solutions or any business process.To be able to purchase iCommunity services with our token, all clients will be able to develop different use cases using the same ICOM token in their project and also it will be transferable to other use cases using iCommunity platform. Therefore they will avoid the hassle to mint a new token and create a new community of token-holders willing to support the ecosystem.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

iCommunity (ICOM) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Category :

Ethereum Ecosystem

About iCommunity

What is iCommunity about?

iCommunity is a cloud platform service that offers tools such as notarization, electronic signature, traceability, and authenticity verification through various blockchain technologies. It also provides a robust RESTful API, enabling integrators to access its features programmatically.

What makes iCommunity unique?

iCommunity stands out by allowing every enterprise to integrate blockchain capabilities effortlessly and affordably. It eliminates the need for technical expertise, offering low-cost and low-effort solutions.

What can iCommunity be used for?

iCommunity can be used to develop various digital solutions and business processes. The ICOM token allows clients to access services provided by the iCommunity Labs platform, enabling the integration of blockchain capabilities. This token can be transferred across different use cases within the platform, eliminating the need to create a new token or community for each project.

What is the current price of iCommunity?

Trading at ₦, iCommunity has shown a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours.

How does token supply impact ICOM's valuation?

Supply plays a major role: with 64819795.40133151 tokens in circulation, scarcity or inflation can significantly affect price behavior over long horizons.

What is the market cap of iCommunity?

Its market capitalization is ₦64598089.93674187736000, ranking #5729 globally and indicating the scale of network adoption.

What's the 24h trading activity?

ICOM recorded ₦-- in trading volume, demonstrating current liquidity and user activity.

What is the 24h price range?

It has moved between ₦0E-15 and ₦0E-15, helping investors evaluate short-term momentum.

How does iCommunity fit within the Ethereum Ecosystem category?

As a Ethereum Ecosystem token, ICOM competes with similar assets based on utility, supply, adoption, and performance trends.

What long-term tokenomics trends matter?

Emissions, burns, unlock schedules, and staking rewards—often tied to -- economics—can affect future supply and market confidence.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About iCommunity

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 15:54:38 (UTC+8)

iCommunity (ICOM) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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