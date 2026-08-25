IC Ghost Price Today

The live IC Ghost (GHOST) price today is $ 0, with a 3.92% change over the past 24 hours. The current GHOST to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per GHOST.

IC Ghost currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 140,344, with a circulating supply of 9.25B GHOST. During the last 24 hours, GHOST traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00271651, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, GHOST moved -0.97% in the last hour and +24.13% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

IC Ghost (GHOST) Market Information

Market Cap $ 140.34K$ 140.34K $ 140.34K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 140.34K$ 140.34K $ 140.34K Circulation Supply 9.25B 9.25B 9.25B Total Supply 9,251,056,736.0 9,251,056,736.0 9,251,056,736.0

The current Market Cap of IC Ghost is $ 140.34K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of GHOST is 9.25B, with a total supply of 9251056736.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 140.34K.