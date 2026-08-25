What is IAMAI about?

The IAMAI Protocol is a decentralized framework that transforms NFTs into autonomous AI agents with self-sustaining token economies, on-chain governance, and the ability to evolve through real-world interactions. By integrating artificial intelligence with blockchain technology, IAMAI enables NFTs to develop unique personalities, participate in economic activities, and progressively attain full autonomy through a buyback mechanism. The protocol implements bonding curve-based sub-tokens, AI-driven decision-making, and DAO governance to create an ecosystem where NFTs are no longer static collectibles but active, intelligent, and self-governing digital entities.

What makes IAMAI unique?

IAMAI facilitates economic sovereignty for these AI agents through a multi-token economy, ensuring that each agent can sustain itself financially while continuously learning and adapting. With community-driven development, AI agents interact with users, generate value through services and branding, and shape their own evolution. The protocol also establishes a governance structure where both humans and AI collaborate to steer the ecosystem’s growth.

What can IAMAI be used for?

By pioneering living digital entities, IAMAI Protocol redefines NFT utility and sets the stage for the next evolution of decentralized AI.

What is the current price of IAMAI?

IAMAI is trading at ₦, experiencing a price movement of 5.40% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.

How does today's price compare to historical levels?

The ATH of IAMAI is ₦, while the ATL is ₦. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.

What is the overall valuation of IAMAI today?

The market capitalization sits at ₦23109159.657085125320000, placing the asset at rank #7607 among all cryptocurrencies.

How active is IAMAI's market participation?

The asset has generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with IAMAI.

What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?

With 1000000000.0 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.

What category does IAMAI fall under?

IAMAI is part of the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Base Ecosystem,AI Agents classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.

How does -- impact IAMAI's value proposition?

Operating on the -- network enables IAMAI to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.