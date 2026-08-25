iAgent Protocol Price Today

The live iAgent Protocol ($AGNT) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current $AGNT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per $AGNT.

iAgent Protocol currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 20,523, with a circulating supply of 219.89M $AGNT. During the last 24 hours, $AGNT traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.02863566, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, $AGNT moved -- in the last hour and -0.89% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

iAgent Protocol ($AGNT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 20.52K$ 20.52K $ 20.52K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 93.33K$ 93.33K $ 93.33K Circulation Supply 219.89M 219.89M 219.89M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of iAgent Protocol is $ 20.52K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of $AGNT is 219.89M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 93.33K.