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The live iAgent Protocol price today is 0 USD.$AGNT market cap is 20,523 USD. Track real-time $AGNT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live iAgent Protocol price today is 0 USD.$AGNT market cap is 20,523 USD. Track real-time $AGNT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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iAgent Protocol Logo

iAgent Protocol Price ($AGNT)

Unlisted

1 $AGNT to USD Live Price:

$0.00009333
$0.00009333$0.00009333
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
iAgent Protocol ($AGNT) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 15:53:19 (UTC+8)

iAgent Protocol Price Today

The live iAgent Protocol ($AGNT) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current $AGNT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per $AGNT.

iAgent Protocol currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 20,523, with a circulating supply of 219.89M $AGNT. During the last 24 hours, $AGNT traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.02863566, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, $AGNT moved -- in the last hour and -0.89% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

iAgent Protocol ($AGNT) Market Information

$ 20.52K
$ 20.52K$ 20.52K

--
----

$ 93.33K
$ 93.33K$ 93.33K

219.89M
219.89M 219.89M

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of iAgent Protocol is $ 20.52K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of $AGNT is 219.89M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 93.33K.

iAgent Protocol Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H Low
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H High

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.02863566
$ 0.02863566$ 0.02863566

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

--

-0.89%

-0.89%

Price Prediction for iAgent Protocol

iAgent Protocol ($AGNT) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of $AGNT in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
iAgent Protocol ($AGNT) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of iAgent Protocol could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price iAgent Protocol will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for $AGNT price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking iAgent Protocol Price Prediction.

What is iAgent Protocol ($AGNT)

We envision creating an innovative first of its kind digital asset class secured by blockchain that represents more than just a game character. The iAgent protocol creates Agents that embody the user’s personal gaming strategies, styles, and creativity all rolled into one. Developed from the user’s game footage, an Agent is a trainable digital representation of the user’s gaming persona that they control and monetize.

iAgent protocol proposes a comprehensive solution that combines AI, Blockchain, and Gaming into a single, decentralized platform. It utilizes a consumer grade GPU computing power through Decentralized GPU Infrastructure Network in short ComputeHub for training intelligent Agents, a MarketHub for trading Agents and GameHub where these Agents are rented or leased and compete against other gamers.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About iAgent Protocol

What is the current price of iAgent Protocol?

iAgent Protocol is trading at ₦, experiencing a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.

How does today's price compare to historical levels?

The ATH of iAgent Protocol is ₦38.8884928643379214128000, while the ATL is ₦. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.

What is the overall valuation of $AGNT today?

The market capitalization sits at ₦27871141.75314300984000, placing the asset at rank #7366 among all cryptocurrencies.

How active is iAgent Protocol's market participation?

The asset has generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with $AGNT.

What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?

With 219894988.0227524 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.

What category does iAgent Protocol fall under?

iAgent Protocol is part of the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Entertainment,Base Ecosystem,AI Agents classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.

How does -- impact $AGNT's value proposition?

Operating on the -- network enables $AGNT to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About iAgent Protocol

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 15:53:19 (UTC+8)

iAgent Protocol ($AGNT) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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