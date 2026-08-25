iAero Protocol LIQ Price Today

The live iAero Protocol LIQ (LIQ) price today is $ 0.02027083, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current LIQ to USD conversion rate is $ 0.02027083 per LIQ.

iAero Protocol LIQ currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 380,114, with a circulating supply of 18.75M LIQ. During the last 24 hours, LIQ traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.122092, while the all-time low was $ 0.0202673.

In short-term performance, LIQ moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 29.15.

iAero Protocol LIQ (LIQ) Market Information

Market Cap $ 380.11K$ 380.11K $ 380.11K Volume (24H) $ 29.15$ 29.15 $ 29.15 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 685.72K$ 685.72K $ 685.72K Circulation Supply 18.75M 18.75M 18.75M Total Supply 33,827,905.71478038 33,827,905.71478038 33,827,905.71478038

The current Market Cap of iAero Protocol LIQ is $ 380.11K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 29.15. The circulating supply of LIQ is 18.75M, with a total supply of 33827905.71478038. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 685.72K.