What is I MADE IT UP about?

"Source I Made It Up" is a memecoin that taps into the humor of internet culture, capturing the essence of playful misinformation with the iconic "Source? I Made It Up" meme. This project brings together the community's love for memes, creativity, and the shared joke of making things up as they go along.

What makes I MADE IT UP unique?

$SOURCE coin is run by ethereal beings on the Solana blockchain, adding a layer of mystery and humor to its operations.

What is the current price of I MADE IT UP?

I MADE IT UP is trading at ₦, experiencing a price movement of 8.12% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.

How does today's price compare to historical levels?

The ATH of I MADE IT UP is ₦4.6665659083866947392000, while the ATL is ₦. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.

What is the overall valuation of SOURCE today?

The market capitalization sits at ₦53323606.73084638120000, placing the asset at rank #6606 among all cryptocurrencies.

How active is I MADE IT UP's market participation?

The asset has generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with SOURCE.

What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?

With 999203519.238154 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.

What category does I MADE IT UP fall under?

I MADE IT UP is part of the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.

How does -- impact SOURCE's value proposition?

Operating on the -- network enables SOURCE to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.