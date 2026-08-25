i dont know Price Today

The live i dont know (IDK) price today is $ 0, with a 0.49% change over the past 24 hours. The current IDK to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per IDK.

i dont know currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 30,244, with a circulating supply of 1000.00M IDK. During the last 24 hours, IDK traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01274863, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, IDK moved -- in the last hour and +25.58% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

i dont know (IDK) Market Information

Market Cap $ 30.24K$ 30.24K $ 30.24K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 30.24K$ 30.24K $ 30.24K Circulation Supply 1000.00M 1000.00M 1000.00M Total Supply 999,999,970.0 999,999,970.0 999,999,970.0

The current Market Cap of i dont know is $ 30.24K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of IDK is 1000.00M, with a total supply of 999999970.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 30.24K.