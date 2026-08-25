i dont know Price (IDK)
The live i dont know (IDK) price today is $ 0, with a 0.49% change over the past 24 hours. The current IDK to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per IDK.
i dont know currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 30,244, with a circulating supply of 1000.00M IDK. During the last 24 hours, IDK traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01274863, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, IDK moved -- in the last hour and +25.58% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of i dont know is $ 30.24K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of IDK is 1000.00M, with a total supply of 999999970.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 30.24K.
--
+0.49%
+25.58%
+25.58%
In 2040, the price of i dont know could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
IDK is a one-of-a-kind meme project on the Solana blockchain, embracing the unpredictable and whimsical nature of the crypto world. With a straightforward philosophy of "just buy this shit and trust the process. or don’t. idk.," IDK invites users to join the fun and explore the possibilities of meme-based crypto assets.
Key Features:
Meme Tokens: IDK introduces a series of meme tokens on the Solana blockchain, each with its own unique characteristics, quirks, and personalities. From rare collectibles to hilarious parodies, IDK meme tokens offer a wide range of options for users to explore and engage with.
Solana Integration: Built on the Solana blockchain, IDK leverages the speed, scalability, and low transaction fees offered by Solana to provide users with a seamless and efficient trading experience. With Solana's cutting-edge technology, users can buy, sell, and trade IDK meme tokens with ease.
Community-driven Development: IDK thrives on community participation and engagement. The project encourages users to contribute ideas, memes, and feedback to shape the future direction of the project. Through community-driven development, IDK aims to create a vibrant and inclusive ecosystem for meme enthusiasts.
Limited Edition Drops: IDK periodically releases limited edition meme tokens through special drops and events. These exclusive tokens are highly sought after by collectors and often feature unique designs, collaborations, or references to popular memes and internet culture.
Memetic NFTs: In addition to meme tokens, IDK also offers memetic non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that capture iconic moments, images, and memes from the crypto world. These NFTs serve as digital collectibles and artifacts, commemorating the rich history and culture of the meme community.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
What is the current price of i dont know?
i dont know is trading at ₦, representing a price movement of 0.49% over the last 24 hours. This live figure reflects real-time market trading data aggregated across global exchanges.
How does IDK compare to the global crypto market?
Its daily change of 0.49% can be contrasted with broader market averages. If IDK is outperforming the market, it suggests strong buying interest or positive developments specific to its ecosystem.
How is i dont know performing compared to Solana Ecosystem,Meme tokens?
Within the Solana Ecosystem,Meme segment, IDK demonstrates competitiveness driven by trading volume, market cap, and ongoing activity on the -- network.
What is i dont know's market capitalization today?
The market cap of ₦41072689.72285032352000 positions IDK at rank #6842, indicating its relative maturity and investor confidence compared to other tokens.
What are the 24h price range levels?
Prices today have ranged from ₦ to ₦, offering context for traders tracking volatility and market structure.
How actively is IDK trading?
i dont know has generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume. High volume often correlates with stronger price trends and improved market liquidity.
How does supply impact IDK's valuation?
With 999999970.0 tokens in circulation, supply levels help define scarcity and long-term valuation, especially when compared to other tokens with inflationary or deflationary models.
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|02-11 14:20:00
|Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
|02-10 18:39:21
|On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
|02-04 11:04:00
|Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
|02-04 00:48:00
|Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
|02-01 01:12:00
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
|01-28 07:44:00
|Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally
Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.