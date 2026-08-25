I Choose Rich Everytime Price Today

The live I Choose Rich Everytime (NICK) price today is $ 0, with a 6.81% change over the past 24 hours. The current NICK to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per NICK.

I Choose Rich Everytime currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 25,594, with a circulating supply of 999.99M NICK. During the last 24 hours, NICK traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00215065, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, NICK moved -- in the last hour and +32.04% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

I Choose Rich Everytime (NICK) Market Information

Market Cap $ 25.59K$ 25.59K $ 25.59K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 25.59K$ 25.59K $ 25.59K Circulation Supply 999.99M 999.99M 999.99M Total Supply 999,989,535.0 999,989,535.0 999,989,535.0

The current Market Cap of I Choose Rich Everytime is $ 25.59K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of NICK is 999.99M, with a total supply of 999989535.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 25.59K.