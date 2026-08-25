I am Him Price Today

The live I am Him (HIM) price today is $ 0, with a 7.18% change over the past 24 hours. The current HIM to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per HIM.

I am Him currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 12,804.01, with a circulating supply of 999.93M HIM. During the last 24 hours, HIM traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00229219, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, HIM moved -0.89% in the last hour and +32.61% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

I am Him (HIM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 12.80K$ 12.80K $ 12.80K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 12.80K$ 12.80K $ 12.80K Circulation Supply 999.93M 999.93M 999.93M Total Supply 999,926,244.27 999,926,244.27 999,926,244.27

The current Market Cap of I am Him is $ 12.80K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of HIM is 999.93M, with a total supply of 999926244.27. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 12.80K.