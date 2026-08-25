What is Hyve about?

An autonomous ecosystem addressing current challenges in the global freelance and workforce market by utilizing decentralized technologies and introducing unique features not found on existing platforms.

Which blockchain network does Hyve run on?

Hyve operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of HYVE?

The token is priced at ₦, marking a price movement of 0.86% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does Hyve belong to?

Hyve falls under the Gig Economy,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Polygon Ecosystem,Fantom Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem category. This classification helps investors compare HYVE with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of Hyve?

Its market capitalization is ₦17682930.9667526557504000, placing the asset at rank #7886. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of HYVE is currently circulating?

There are 79198913.46500878 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for Hyve today?

Over the past day, HYVE generated ₦-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, Hyve fluctuated between ₦ and ₦1.4794805461535378736000, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.