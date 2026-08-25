Hypr Price Today

The live Hypr (HYPR) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current HYPR to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per HYPR.

Hypr currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 100,380, with a circulating supply of 760.00M HYPR. During the last 24 hours, HYPR traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00874279, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, HYPR moved -- in the last hour and +27.77% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 22.94.

Hypr (HYPR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 100.38K$ 100.38K $ 100.38K Volume (24H) $ 22.94$ 22.94 $ 22.94 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 132.08K$ 132.08K $ 132.08K Circulation Supply 760.00M 760.00M 760.00M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Hypr is $ 100.38K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 22.94. The circulating supply of HYPR is 760.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 132.08K.