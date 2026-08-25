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The live Hyperstable USD price today is 1.002 USD.USH market cap is 26,942 USD. Track real-time USH to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Hyperstable USD price today is 1.002 USD.USH market cap is 26,942 USD. Track real-time USH to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Hyperstable USD Price (USH)

Unlisted

1 USH to USD Live Price:

$1.002
$1.002$1.002
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Hyperstable USD (USH) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 15:50:33 (UTC+8)

Hyperstable USD Price Today

The live Hyperstable USD (USH) price today is $ 1.002, with a 0.05% change over the past 24 hours. The current USH to USD conversion rate is $ 1.002 per USH.

Hyperstable USD currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 26,942, with a circulating supply of 26.90K USH. During the last 24 hours, USH traded between $ 1.001 (low) and $ 1.002 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2.3, while the all-time low was $ 0.700729.

In short-term performance, USH moved +0.01% in the last hour and -2.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 5.91K.

Hyperstable USD (USH) Market Information

$ 26.94K
$ 26.94K$ 26.94K

$ 5.91K
$ 5.91K$ 5.91K

$ 26.94K
$ 26.94K$ 26.94K

26.90K
26.90K 26.90K

26,895.63302022808
26,895.63302022808 26,895.63302022808

The current Market Cap of Hyperstable USD is $ 26.94K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 5.91K. The circulating supply of USH is 26.90K, with a total supply of 26895.63302022808. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 26.94K.

Hyperstable USD Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 1.001
$ 1.001$ 1.001
24H Low
$ 1.002
$ 1.002$ 1.002
24H High

$ 1.001
$ 1.001$ 1.001

$ 1.002
$ 1.002$ 1.002

$ 2.3
$ 2.3$ 2.3

$ 0.700729
$ 0.700729$ 0.700729

+0.01%

-0.05%

-2.00%

-2.00%

Price Prediction for Hyperstable USD

Hyperstable USD (USH) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of USH in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Hyperstable USD (USH) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Hyperstable USD could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Hyperstable USD will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for USH price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Hyperstable USD Price Prediction.

What is Hyperstable USD (USH)

Hyperstable (USH) is a crypto-backed, over-collateralized and decentralized stablecoin that's designed to trade at one US Dollar. Borrowers mint USH against supported collateral types, liquidity providers farm and earn PEG tokens by providing liquidity on AMM's like curve and staking their LP tokens, PEG -Hyperstable's utility token- holders lock their tokens into vePEG to earn 100% of protocol revenue generated via interest and liquidation fees, receive incentives, vote on emissions and get protected from dilution via rebases.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About Hyperstable USD

What is the real-time price of Hyperstable USD today?

The live price of Hyperstable USD stands at ₦1360.76031947811216000, moving -0.05% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for USH?

USH has traded between ₦1359.40227524709608000 and ₦1360.76031947811216000, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is Hyperstable USD showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is USH currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests USH is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of Hyperstable USD?

With a market cap of ₦36588427.67203522736000, Hyperstable USD is ranked #7100, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has USH seen recently?

The token generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does Hyperstable USD compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is ₦3123.501731336984000, while the ATL is ₦951.62097595566672232000, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence USH's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (26895.63302022808 tokens), category performance within Stablecoins,HyperEVM Ecosystem, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Hyperstable USD

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 15:50:33 (UTC+8)

Hyperstable USD (USH) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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