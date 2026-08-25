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The live Hyperstable price today is 0.00123061 USD.PEG market cap is 341,737 USD. Track real-time PEG to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Hyperstable price today is 0.00123061 USD.PEG market cap is 341,737 USD. Track real-time PEG to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Hyperstable Price (PEG)

Unlisted

1 PEG to USD Live Price:

$0.00123143
$0.00123143$0.00123143
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Hyperstable (PEG) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 15:50:23 (UTC+8)

Hyperstable Price Today

The live Hyperstable (PEG) price today is $ 0.00123061, with a 0.86% change over the past 24 hours. The current PEG to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00123061 per PEG.

Hyperstable currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 341,737, with a circulating supply of 277.70M PEG. During the last 24 hours, PEG traded between $ 0.00121836 (low) and $ 0.00124945 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.04183107, while the all-time low was $ 0.00119495.

In short-term performance, PEG moved -0.00% in the last hour and +1.21% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 831.98.

Hyperstable (PEG) Market Information

$ 341.74K
$ 341.74K$ 341.74K

$ 831.98
$ 831.98$ 831.98

$ 668.03K
$ 668.03K$ 668.03K

277.70M
277.70M 277.70M

542,840,629.5399022
542,840,629.5399022 542,840,629.5399022

The current Market Cap of Hyperstable is $ 341.74K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 831.98. The circulating supply of PEG is 277.70M, with a total supply of 542840629.5399022. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 668.03K.

Hyperstable Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00121836
$ 0.00121836$ 0.00121836
24H Low
$ 0.00124945
$ 0.00124945$ 0.00124945
24H High

$ 0.00121836
$ 0.00121836$ 0.00121836

$ 0.00124945
$ 0.00124945$ 0.00124945

$ 0.04183107
$ 0.04183107$ 0.04183107

$ 0.00119495
$ 0.00119495$ 0.00119495

-0.00%

-0.86%

+1.21%

+1.21%

Price Prediction for Hyperstable

Hyperstable (PEG) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of PEG in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Hyperstable (PEG) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Hyperstable could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Hyperstable will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for PEG price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Hyperstable Price Prediction.

What is Hyperstable (PEG)

Hyperstable is a crypto-backed, over-collateralized and decentralized stablecoin that's designed to trade at one US Dollar. PEG is Hyperstable's utility token

Borrowers: Mint USH against supported Collateral Types Liquidity Providers: Farm and earn PEG tokens by providing liquidity on AMM's like Curve and staking their LP tokens. PEG holders: Lock their tokens into vePEG to earn all protocol revenue generated via Interest and Liquidation fees, receive Incentives, Vote on Emissions and get protected from dilution via Rebases.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Hyperstable (PEG) Resource

Official Website

About Hyperstable

What is Hyperstable trading right now?

Current price: ₦1.6712228111306982088000, with a price movement of -0.86% over the last 24 hours.

Is PEG attracting institutional attention?

Institutional participation can be inferred from rising trading volume (₦--), stable liquidity, and sustained long-term price performance relative to its Decentralized Finance (DeFi),HyperEVM Ecosystem peers.

How liquid is the Hyperstable market?

A liquidity score of --/100 suggests strong market depth, enabling larger orders to execute efficiently across exchanges.

What does circulating supply indicate about PEG?

With 277696184.23184 tokens, supply dynamics influence long-term valuation, especially during cycles of institutional accumulation or distribution.

How does Hyperstable compare to its historical peaks?

Its ATH of ₦56.8084432907298136056000 and ATL of ₦1.6227949538526647960000 provide reference points for institutional risk assessments.

How actively is Hyperstable being traded today?

It recorded ₦-- in daily volume, a crucial metric for institutions evaluating entry strategies.

How does -- affect institutional interest?

The stability, scalability, and developer ecosystem of -- can significantly influence how large investors evaluate Hyperstable's long-term viability.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Hyperstable

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 15:50:23 (UTC+8)

Hyperstable (PEG) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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