Hypersign Identity Price Today

The live Hypersign Identity (HID) price today is $ 0.00326254, with a 0.88% change over the past 24 hours. The current HID to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00326254 per HID.

Hypersign Identity currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 110,924, with a circulating supply of 34.00M HID. During the last 24 hours, HID traded between $ 0.00319199 (low) and $ 0.00329239 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.764958, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, HID moved -0.05% in the last hour and +31.81% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 6.23.

Hypersign Identity (HID) Market Information

Market Cap $ 110.92K$ 110.92K $ 110.92K Volume (24H) $ 6.23$ 6.23 $ 6.23 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 163.12K$ 163.12K $ 163.12K Circulation Supply 34.00M 34.00M 34.00M Total Supply 50,000,000.0 50,000,000.0 50,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Hypersign Identity is $ 110.92K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 6.23. The circulating supply of HID is 34.00M, with a total supply of 50000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 163.12K.