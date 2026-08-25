What is Hyperpigmentation about?

HYPER is a memecoin built on Solana, inspired by the viral "hyperpigmentation" meme with over 20B views on TikTok. It combines meme culture with real ecosystem building, offering fun, on-chain products that provide utility and purpose.

What makes Hyperpigmentation unique?

Hyperpigmentation stands out by merging meme culture with actual value creation for holders through product revenue, token burns, and community ownership, aiming to be a positive addition to the Solana memecoin space.

What's the history of Hyperpigmentation?

Hyperpigmentation is inspired by a viral meme with over 20B views on TikTok, leveraging its popularity to build a unique ecosystem on Solana.

What's next for Hyperpigmentation?

Hyperpigmentation aims to continue building its ecosystem with fun, on-chain products that bring utility and purpose, focusing on value creation for holders through product revenue, token burns, and community ownership.

What can Hyperpigmentation be used for?

Hyperpigmentation can be used for engaging with fun, on-chain products, participating in a community-driven ecosystem, and benefiting from value creation through product revenue, token burns, and community ownership.

How much is Hyperpigmentation worth right now?

Hyperpigmentation is currently trading at ₦, with a price movement of 6.94% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.

Is $HYPER going up or down today?

$HYPER has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,AI Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem ecosystem.

How popular is Hyperpigmentation today?

The token has recorded ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling $HYPER.

What makes Hyperpigmentation different from other crypto assets?

As part of the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,AI Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem category and built on the -- network, $HYPER offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.

How much $HYPER exists in the market?

There are 1000000000.0 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.

What is Hyperpigmentation's all-time high and low price?

The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is ₦40.4364052592923595576000, while its lowest point (ATL) is ₦, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.