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The live Hyperpigmentation price today is 0 USD.$HYPER market cap is 29,232 USD. Track real-time $HYPER to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Hyperpigmentation price today is 0 USD.$HYPER market cap is 29,232 USD. Track real-time $HYPER to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Hyperpigmentation Logo

Hyperpigmentation Price ($HYPER)

Unlisted

1 $HYPER to USD Live Price:

$0.00002908
$0.00002908$0.00002908
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Hyperpigmentation ($HYPER) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 15:50:04 (UTC+8)

Hyperpigmentation Price Today

The live Hyperpigmentation ($HYPER) price today is $ 0, with a 6.94% change over the past 24 hours. The current $HYPER to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per $HYPER.

Hyperpigmentation currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 29,232, with a circulating supply of 1.00B $HYPER. During the last 24 hours, $HYPER traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.02977547, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, $HYPER moved -0.74% in the last hour and +35.01% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Hyperpigmentation ($HYPER) Market Information

$ 29.23K
$ 29.23K$ 29.23K

--
----

$ 29.23K
$ 29.23K$ 29.23K

1.00B
1.00B 1.00B

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Hyperpigmentation is $ 29.23K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of $HYPER is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 29.23K.

Hyperpigmentation Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.02977547
$ 0.02977547$ 0.02977547

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.74%

+6.94%

+35.01%

+35.01%

Price Prediction for Hyperpigmentation

Hyperpigmentation ($HYPER) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of $HYPER in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Hyperpigmentation ($HYPER) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Hyperpigmentation could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Hyperpigmentation will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for $HYPER price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Hyperpigmentation Price Prediction.

What is Hyperpigmentation ($HYPER)

$HYPER is the revenue-first utility layer built on Solana, born from the “dot on the cheek” that marked the viral hyperpigmentation meme. We’ve taken that spark of meme culture and built real infrastructure behind it: HyperTek is our plug-and-play toolkit for on-chain communities to launch viral content, run on-chain games, manage liquidity, and reward activity. Everything is fully on-chain, transparent, and community-owned, ensuring we create lasting impact.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Hyperpigmentation ($HYPER) Resource

Official Website

Category :

AI MemeMemePump.fun Ecosystem

About Hyperpigmentation

What is Hyperpigmentation about?

HYPER is a memecoin built on Solana, inspired by the viral "hyperpigmentation" meme with over 20B views on TikTok. It combines meme culture with real ecosystem building, offering fun, on-chain products that provide utility and purpose.

What makes Hyperpigmentation unique?

Hyperpigmentation stands out by merging meme culture with actual value creation for holders through product revenue, token burns, and community ownership, aiming to be a positive addition to the Solana memecoin space.

What's the history of Hyperpigmentation?

Hyperpigmentation is inspired by a viral meme with over 20B views on TikTok, leveraging its popularity to build a unique ecosystem on Solana.

What's next for Hyperpigmentation?

Hyperpigmentation aims to continue building its ecosystem with fun, on-chain products that bring utility and purpose, focusing on value creation for holders through product revenue, token burns, and community ownership.

What can Hyperpigmentation be used for?

Hyperpigmentation can be used for engaging with fun, on-chain products, participating in a community-driven ecosystem, and benefiting from value creation through product revenue, token burns, and community ownership.

How much is Hyperpigmentation worth right now?

Hyperpigmentation is currently trading at ₦, with a price movement of 6.94% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.

Is $HYPER going up or down today?

$HYPER has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,AI Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem ecosystem.

How popular is Hyperpigmentation today?

The token has recorded ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling $HYPER.

What makes Hyperpigmentation different from other crypto assets?

As part of the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,AI Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem category and built on the -- network, $HYPER offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.

How much $HYPER exists in the market?

There are 1000000000.0 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.

What is Hyperpigmentation's all-time high and low price?

The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is ₦40.4364052592923595576000, while its lowest point (ATL) is ₦, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Hyperpigmentation

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 15:50:04 (UTC+8)

Hyperpigmentation ($HYPER) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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